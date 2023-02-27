“Funny but annoying,” “His true team” – Manchester United fans react hilariously to what Anthony Martial did after Carabao Cup win

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial decided to take a photo with the club's medical team following their Carabao Cup triumph on Sunday (Feb. 26), which brought out a wide range of reactions from the Red Devils faithful.

Martial, who's recovering from a hip injury, missed his team's Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United at Wembley, which United won 2-0 to end their near six-year trophy drought. Casemiro opened the scoring in the 33rd minute before Marcus Rashford netted via a deflection six minutes later to seal the win.

After the game, a photo of Martial holding the trophy and posing with Manchester United's medical team emerged on Twitter (via @UtdFaithfuls). Most fans saw the funny side of it, as the forward has spent most of his time thiss eason on the sidelines due to various injuries.

This is funny Anthony Martial took a pic with the medical team.

One tweeted:

"Funny but annoying, we need him back for Europa (UEFA Europa League) run"

"Funny but annoying, we need him back for europa run"

Another wrote:

"His true team"

One fan hilariously tweeted:

"Their link up is unmatched this season"

Here are some more reactions to the image:

"Only thing missing from this picture is Phil Jones"

"He's with them week in week out"

"They are his teammates he spent more time with every season"

Martial has made just 14 appearances across competitions for Manchester United this term, scoring six times and laying out two assists. Before his current hip problem, he also sustained injuries to his back, Achilles tendon and hamstring this season.

The French forward has fit well into Erik ten Hag's system when healthy. However, his struggles to maintain full fitness and Cristiano Ronaldo's departure in November saw United bring in Wout Weghorst on loan till the end of the season.

Anthony Martial could still have role to play for Manchester United this season

Manchester United have coped well during Anthony Martial's injury-induced absences this season.

Ten Hag has used Wout Weghorst, Marcus Rashford and even Bruno Fernandes centrally in attack to give his team a different dimension. The Red Devils have continued to churn out attractive football while scoring goals aplenty.

However, Anthony Martial could still have a role when he returns from injury and if he can keep himself fit. After their Carabao Cup success, United are alive in three competitions: the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Europa League.

Ten Hag's side are third in the league, eight points behind leaders Arsenal after 24 matches. They have also made it to the fifth round of the FA Cup and are in the Round of 16 of the Europa League.

Manchester United will look to go deep in both cups while also applying pressure on the Gunners and second-placed Manchester City in the league. That will mean they will have to rotate their side to deal with the fixture congestion.

As a result, Anthony Martial could still get a sizeable number of minutes on the pitch once he returns to full fitness.

