“Funny, bubbly, always up for a joke” – Virgil van Dijk names funniest teammate at Liverpool 

Virgil van Dijk has named Andy Robertson as his funniest Liverpool teammate during his appearance on The Overlap with Gary Neville.

The Dutch centre-back joined Anfield in 2018 for a club-record fee (£75 million) from Southampton and has been a colossus at the back ever since. He has been a regular feature of Jurgen Klopp's back four alongside Robertson, who arrived on Merseyside six months prior to Van Dijk.

Henry Jackson @HenryJackson87 Ages of LFC's best XI when they lifted the title:



Alisson - 27

Trent - 21

Matip - 28

Van Dijk - 29

Robertson - 26

Fabinho - 26

Henderson - 30

Wijnaldum - 29

Salah - 28

Mane - 28

Firmino - 28



The duo have helped Liverpool win every major trophy available and have built one of the most reliable defenses in recent Premier League history. The Scotland captain is also well known for his humor and dressing room banter, something which Van Dijk has clearly recognized.

Neville asked the imposing centre-back who his funniest teammate is at Liverpool, to which he instantly replied:

"Andy Robertson, Scottish, funny, bubbly always up for a joke, he's the funny one."

Virgil van Dijk admits he ignored Jurgen Klopp's instructions earlier in Liverpool's season

Many believe Van Dijk's performances have dramatically declined in quality in recent weeks, as Liverpool have endured a difficult start to the season.

However, in a rather revealing confession, the defender admitted to Neville that he chose to ignore an instruction bellowed to him by Klopp against Fulham. The Reds were 2-2 against the newly-promoted side on the opening day of the season.

Van Dijk explained (via Football 365):

“In the last five minutes, I was trying to go more direct and he was shouting at me that we had to play a little bit more. And I knew he was shouting from the side so I wasn’t looking at him and didn’t acknowledge him because I knew for a fact that he was going to [target him].”

The Reds' latest setback came against Nottingham Forest as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at the City Ground on 22 October. Jurgen Klopp was clearly furious with his side's display but claims a late enforced change to his team didn't help.

The German boss proclaimed:

“We didn’t train in this formation one second because Jones was not in the plans. He was close and we can see he is now fit which is great, but he didn’t play this position before. Then Thiago gets an infection overnight and is out and you have to make a decision."

"Can Henderson start again? I was concerned from the medical department not too long so we changed like this. It was clear we had to get used to it. We didn’t hit the target and the goalie made a sensational save but that’s it now and we cannot change it.”

