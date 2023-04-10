Furious Cristiano Ronaldo tells Al Feiha official to shut up after Al-Nassr's disappointing 0-0 draw, video goes viral on social media

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo looked furious after the goalless draw with Al Feiha on Sunday, lashing out at an unsuspecting Al Feiha official.

Saudi Pro League contenders Al-Nassr were held to a goalless draw at Al Feiha’s King Salman Sports City Stadium on Sunday (April 9). The draw saw the Riyadh-based outfit fall three points behind league leaders Al-Hilal in the title race, with only seven games to go.

Like most of his teammates, Ronaldo was also off-colour on Sunday night, struggling to get into the game. Having cut a frustrating figure in front of goal, the Portugal icon stormed off the pitch after the final whistle, asking one Al Feiha official to shut up on his way out.

Watch the clip below:

Cristiano comes out angry, silencing the Al-Fayha Club official

The video of the incident has since gone viral on social media. Ronaldo had the least number of touches (40) of any outfield player to play 90 minutes on Sunday. He attempted four shots, only one of which landed on target. He was caught offside four times, lost all four of his ground duels and was dispossessed twice by the opposition.

Lionel Messi surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo’s European milestone

By scoring against Nice in Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-0 win at Nice in Ligue 1 at the weekend, Lionel Messi surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal tally in European leagues. Messi now has 702 goals, while the Real Madrid legend has 701. Messi has taken a staggering 103 games fewer (846 vs 949) than the Portuguese to reach the number.

Overall, Ronaldo has 11 more club football goals than Messi, but those have come for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, outside of Europe. Out of Messi's 702 goals, 672 have come for Barcelona in 778 appearances, while 30 have come for PSG in 68 games. He also has 336 assists.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, scored 450 goals in 438 games for Real Madrid, 145 in 346 games for Manchester United, and 101 goals in 134 games for Juventus. He also scored five goals in 31 games for Sporting CP. Ronaldo provided 225 assists in club football before moving to Al-Nassr.

