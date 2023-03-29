"Future teammates", "Would swap Martinelli" - Arsenal fans go wild as Odegaard is pictured hugging rumored Gunners target

Arsenal fans have reacted with excitement after an image surfaced of Gunners skipper Martin Odegaard hugging S.S.C. Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Premier League leaders were notably linked with Kvaratskhelia back in January this year. According to 90min, they were monitoring the Georgia international. However, the report added that Napoli did not intend to sell him.

A recent image that made its way onto Twitter, however, has gotten Arsenal fans excited about a potential deal involving Kvaratskhelia once again. In the photo posted by @afcstuff, Odegaard was seen embracing the forward after Norway's UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier against Georgia.

Gunners fans instantly expressed their excitement upon seeing the photo, with one of them simply tweeting:

"Future teammates"

Another opined that they would give up star forward Gabriel Martinelli if it helped Arsenal acquire Kvaratskhelia:

"Would swap Martinelli for Kvaratskhelia in a heartbeat."

Here are some more reactions to the image:

Kvaratskhelia has notably been one of the standout players across Europe's top five leagues this season. The forward, 22, joined Napoli only last summer but has adapted to Serie A in no time, putting in some thrilling displays in his debut campaign at the club.

In 30 matches across competitions this term, he has scored 14 goals and laid out 16 assists. Kvaratskhelia's brilliance and his partnership with Victor Osimhen has propelled Napoli to a 19-point lead at the top of the Serie A table after 27 matches.

They have also qualified for the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, where they will take on Italian rivals AC Milan, for the first time in their history.

How did Arsenal's Odegaard and Napoli's Kvaratskhelia fare in Norway's clash against Georgia?

Martin Odegaard and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia started for Norway and Georgia respectively when the two teams met on March 28. The UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier, which took place at the Adjarabet Arena in Batumi, ended 1-1.

Odegaard, who led his national team, was one of their best performers on the night. While he didn't score or assist, the Arsenal captain completed 88% of his passes and recorded a key pass and three successful dribbles.

He also made four interceptions and a tackle, while winning seven of his 13 ground duels and three fouls.

Kvaratskhelia was also impressive for Georgia despite not getting on the scoresheet or laying out an assist. The Napoli forward laid out four key passes and completed three dribbles, while winning six of his 13 ground duels and making three tackles.

