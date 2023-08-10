Gabby Agbonlahor backs Arsenal to 'be on par' with Manchester City in the Premier League this season

TalkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor claims Arsenal will be on par with Manchester City in the Premier League this season. The Gunners have brought in Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and Declan Rice, who will add to the side's quality, as per the former Premier League striker.

On the other hand, Agbonlahor believes the Cityzens have lost key players in Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan this summer. Speaking on talkSPORT about the title race, he said:

"I think Arsenal will bridge that gap! Last season, 94 goals for City and 88 for #AFC! Timber, Havertz, Rice have come in"

Not only were the north London outfit close in terms of goals scored but missed out on the league title by just five points. The UEFA Champions League winners finished with 89 points, while Mikel Arteta's men managed 84.

A contingency that the former Aston Villa player provides, however, is William Saliba's fitness. Last season, the France international missed 11 games due to a back problem towards the end of the campaign. In his absence, the Gunners lost and drew three games each, eventually allowing Manchester City to leapfrog them after spending 248 days on top of the table.

Despite Agbonlahor's concerns, Arsenal could turn to Jurrien Timber to play as a centre-back. If need be, the Netherlands international could be moved to right-back, allowing Ben White to play a central defensive role. Therefore, the Community Shield winners certainly pose a greater threat in terms of squad depth this season.

Jamie Carragher believes external forces need to help Arsenal pip Manchester City to the Premier League title

Jamie Carragher (via Getty Images)

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher was discussing the battle for the Premier League title on The Overlap's season preview. While admitting that Arsenal have indeed strengthened, the task to displace Manchester City would be difficult, as per Carragher.

The UEFA Champions League winner with the Reds believes external distractions could help the Gunners secure the title. Speaking about the title race for the upcoming season, he said (via Evening Standard):

"The only thing that can stop [City] is that they’re involved in other stuff. They go off to that World Club Championship, could that have an effect? You come back and you can be a couple of games behind someone."

One such external competition is the Manchester outfit's midweek clash against Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup following their Premier League opener against Burnley. The side will also participate in the FIFA Club World Cup 2023, scheduled to take place from December 12-22.