Gabby Agbonlahor chooses between Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland for 2023 Ballon d'Or 

Gabby Agbonlahor has backed Lionel Messi to win the Ballon d'Or ahead of Erling Haaland this year. He reckons the Argentine winning the World Cup has tilted things in his favour, while the Manchester City star will win it soon.

Messi helped Argentina win the FIFA World Cup last year in Qatar after an impressive performance. He won the Golden Ball and was just a goal behind Kylian Mbappe (8), who won the Golden Boot.

On talkSPORT with Alan Brazil on Thursday (September 7), Agbolahor picked Messi as his Ballon d'Or winner over Haaland:

"You have to give it to Messi though, you have to. Winning the world Cup (in which) he was outstanding. I was at the Mexico game, and I've never felt adrenaline like it. The love he had from the Argentina fans, like a God on the pitch."

He added:

"Even that game though against Mexico, like, you was like tired, and then he picked up his left foot, bang, bottom corner. He is like, it was always in his mind that he was gonna drag this team to win the World Cup. And he has to win the Ballon d'Or."

Agbonlahor continued:

"He'll be unlucky Haaland. But his (chance) will come next year, I could imagine. But when you win the World Cup and how well Messi played in that World Cup was outstanding."

The Ballon d'Or nominees were announced on Wednesday night, and both players have made the shortlist.

Lionel Messi not interested in Ballon d'Or after FIFA World Cup win

Lionel Messi has said that the Ballon d'Or is no longer important to him. He added that the his biggest aim was the FIFA World Cup, and he was delighted with the win last year.

He told Titan Sports earlier this year:

"Does the Ballon d'Or matter to me? No, it's no longer important to me. I've always said, the individual prizes are not what matters to me, but the collective ones are the most important. The most important prize at the moment is the World Cup, the greatest prize for me."

GOAL has reported that Lionel Messi is leading the race for the Ballon d'Or this year.