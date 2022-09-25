Gabby Agbonlahor makes bold Premier League top four prediction with one of Chelsea or Liverpool set to miss out

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Liverpool will miss out on a spot in next season's UEFA Champions League, with Chelsea set to finish fourth in their place.

The Englishman delivered his verdict on which teams will finish in the top four positions of the Premier League table this season.

The retired England international told TalkSPORT:

“Top four for me would be first place for Manchester City, second place Arsenal, third place Spurs and fourth place Chelsea.”

Liverpool have had a poor start to the 2022/23 campaign under the management of Jurgen Klopp. The Reds have won only two of their opening six Premier League fixtures and are currently eighth in the league table.

The German boss clearly has his work cut out for him as he seeks to bridge the gap between his side and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, who are second in the standings.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are in a transitionary period after Graham Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel as the Blues' head coach. The west London outfit find themselves in seventh place with ten points out of a possible 18 this season.

Agbonlahor also provided a glowing review of Arsenal's performances this season under manager Mikel Arteta. The Englishman believes the Gunners are guaranteed a place in the top four this season.

He told TalkSPORT:

"I'm gonna say Arsenal. Because, you know, last season to miss out on Top 4 and for Arteta to like get them on it this season. Arsenal for me are guaranteed to finish top 4, I'd put anything on it, guaranteed."

Potter is set to make his Premier League debut managing Chelsea against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on October 1, while Liverpool will next face Brighton at Anfield.

"Reece James is ahead of Trent right now" - Rio Ferdinand says Chelsea defender is better than Liverpool star

Former Manchester United centre-back Rio Ferdinand believes Chelsea defender Reece James is better than Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The retired England international explained why he would choose James over the Reds defender, citing the differences between the two young talents.

Ferdinand said (via Rousing The Kop):

“This is a difficult one. We are going where we are right now. Reece James is ahead of Trent right now."

He further continued:

"If I’m a winger I look at who I don’t want to play against more out of the two of them and it would be Reece. I think physically he can match people defensively and going forward is ridiculous. Trent’s passing I would say arguably is better over varied distances but I think Reece will score more goals. He’s in there [the penalty area] so much."

He added:

“You could play Trent there as well and he’d run it and both of them can come in here [central areas]. That’s the one thing, he plays this position week in and week out. Trent plays more from the right-back area coming onto things.”

