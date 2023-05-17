Gabby Agbonlahor urges Arsenal to part ways with 10 first team players this summer

Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has given Arsenal a list of ten players that they must sell this summer.

The list comprised Granit Xhaka, Nicolas Pepe, Emile Smith Rowe, Folarin Balogun, Pablo Mari, Cedric Soares, Nuno Tavares, Rob Holding, Albert Sambi-Lokonga, and Kieran Tierney.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT Pepe

Lokonga

Smith Rowe

Cedric

Holding

Tierney



Gabby shares which PepeLokongaSmith RoweCedricHoldingTierneyGabby shares which #AFC players he thinks should be sold this summer! ❌ Pepe❌ Lokonga❌ Smith Rowe❌ Cedric❌ Holding❌ TierneyGabby shares which #AFC players he thinks should be sold this summer! 👀 😳 https://t.co/fXkNFVcrKh

The Englishman was asked on talkSPORT by co-host Laura Woods about reports suggesting that the Gunners could sell up to 11 players to fund their upcoming summer transfer window.

Agbonlahor said in response:

"The players that I would sell; We're talking Xhaka. Then we've got Pepe, who's coming back from a loan. He's got a year left, get some money for him. Lokonga, get some money for, Smith Rowe I'll be looking at 30-40 million. He's coming back from injury, he's not played much. We could get a good lump of money for him to go towards new signings."

"Balogun will be back from loan, I'd sell him. Mari, Cedric, Tavares, Holding. And, I wouldn't want to sell Tierney but there's been talk that Newcastle are after him. So if that's where they're looking, we could let Tierney go to Newcastle. And I'd say Arsenal need to go and buy seven players. "

It remains to be seen who Arsenal will offload in order to fund their summer signings.

Gabby Agbonlahor speaks on Xhaka exit rumors and explains why Arsenal star Smith Rowe should leave the club

Xhaka has been in stellar form for Arsenal this season, recording five goals and seven assists in 35 Premier League appearances. Despite his impressive performances this term, the Swiss midfielder looks set to leave the Emirates this summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



Arsenal will insist on Declan Rice deal, main priority; still waiting on West Ham to decide final price tag. Bayer Leverkusen hope to get Granit Xhaka deal done in June after personal terms agreed on contract valid until 2027. Talks will move to final stages soon.Arsenal will insist on Declan Rice deal, main priority; still waiting on West Ham to decide final price tag. Bayer Leverkusen hope to get Granit Xhaka deal done in June after personal terms agreed on contract valid until 2027. Talks will move to final stages soon. 🚨🔴 #AFC Arsenal will insist on Declan Rice deal, main priority; still waiting on West Ham to decide final price tag. https://t.co/77d1HPIzuZ

Xhaka's contract is set to expire next year and there are no negotiations taking place for an extension. He is expected to join Bayer Leverkusen this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano (via GOAL).

Agbonlahor addressed these rumors and said:

"When I heard the news about Xhaka, I was a bit shocked, to be honest. I thought [he had an] outstanding season. But then I see he's got a year left. [He's] 30,31 [years old] in September. You could see why they're looking to get a bit of money for him."

The Englishman then explained why Smith Rowe was included in his list of players that Arsenal must offload this summer. He said:

"If you've got Smith Rowe and say he's worth 30,40,50 million. And for the last two or three months, when they've needed a goal they've not brought him on. So is he in your plans? Can you get a good amount for him that could go towards [Moises] Caicedo or Declan Rice."

"You can't just go out and buy these stars and not generate money from the players you've got."

Poll : 0 votes