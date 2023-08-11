Gabby Agbonlahor urges Arsenal star to stay with Gunners and snub interest from La Liga club

Gabriel Agbonlahor has urged Kieran Tierney to stay at Arsenal amidst reported links with Real Sociedad.

The Scotland international was signed by the Gunners from Celtic in 2019 for €27 million. Given the fee and hype generated by his move to north London, he was expected to be the club's first-choice left-back.

After an injury-hit debut season in England, Tierney was Mikel Arteta's starting left-back for two seasons. Constant injuries plagued him at the Emirates, and the Gunners went out and signed Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City last summer for £30 million.

What followed was an evident drop in Tierney's playing time. He featured in 27 league games last term, but it amounted to only 776 minutes of action on the pitch. He has since been linked with a move to Real Sociedad.

Agbonlahor, though, reckons Tierney could fight for playing time at Arsenal if he stays put and snubs a move to Spain, telling TalkSPORT (h/t HITC):

"Don’t you think Tierney is better than that (move to Real Sociedad. He’s a good player.

“I think this season, if you look at the Community Shield, Timber, the new signing played at left-back. He looks good. You have Zinchenko to come back as well. “He should be playing every week, Tierney. Not now and again."

Tierney, 26, has three years left in his contract and has registered five goals and 14 assists in 124 games for Arsenal.

Jurrien Timber played at left-back for Arsenal in Community Shield win

Kieran Tierney was left out of the starting XI as Jurrien Timber made a surprise appearance at left-back for Arsenal in the Community Shield on Sunday (August 6).

The Netherlands international, signed for £38 million from Ajax this summer, is a centre-back by trade but can also play at right-back. Mikel Arteta, though, saw fit to play him in an inverted left-back role in Oleksandr Zinchenko's absence.

Timber played 76 minutes before being substituted by Tierney as the Gunners drew 1-1 in regulation time before winning 4-1 on penalties.

Timber, 22, gave an interesting response to Sky Sports about his preferred position:

"I don't want to say because I don't want the coach to know it!. I'm happy if I can play to be honest! It doesn't matter where the coach wants to put me. I will do my best and give everything I can."

The Dutchman will have William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes to compete with if he wants to play at centre-back more often.