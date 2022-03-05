“If I was him, I’d stay there” – Gabby Agbonlahor urges Liverpool player to continue at Anfield

Gabby Agbonlahor has advised Caoimhin Kelleher not to leave Liverpool despite him not getting a lot of game time at the club. The young goalkeeper has struggled to put in a big shift for the Reds and is playing second fiddle to Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Still, Agbonlahor thinks that Kelleher should enjoy his time at Liverpool. The 23-year-old has been advised to continue with the team and develop his game, hoping for chances like the one he got against Chelsea in the EFL cup Final.

Agbonlahor told Football Insider correspondent Connor Whitley:

"He will want to play regularly. But Alisson is one of the best goalkeepers in the world so he has to come straight back in. Sometimes, goalkeepers get injured. There are worst clubs to be at as second-choice, he’s in front of Adrian now."

GOAL @goal Caoimhin Kelleher will go down in Liverpool folklore 🤩



One of the all-time great performances by a goalkeeper in a final. Caoimhin Kelleher will go down in Liverpool folklore 🤩One of the all-time great performances by a goalkeeper in a final. https://t.co/bPHoeKJ50Q

"If I was him, I’d stay there. Alisson has his fair share of injuries so I’d definitely stay there and enjoy the ride of Liverpool. One day, you never know, you might be playing in a Champions League Final. Alisson does get his fair share of injuries that’s why if you’re Kelleher you stay there and stay involved in such a big club."

Will Kelleher leave Liverpool?

Caoimhin Kelleher lifts the EFL Cup trophy for his club

Caoimhin Kelleher put in an amazing shift for the Reds when he was called upon by the club in the EFL cup Final against Chelsea. He made some spectacular saves before scoring the winning penalty for the Reds in the shootout to help them lift the trophy.

This was not the only good performance that Kelleher has had for his team. Due to such efforts in Alisson’s absence, the young goalkeeper has started to grow on the club's fans.

Despite this performance, the 23-year-old did not feature for the club in the FA Cup tie against Norwich City, which took place at Anfield. Klopp spoke about Kelleher before the Norwich game and praised the young keeper, saying that he had developed incredibly well.

Klopp also said that the club had no intention of letting Kelleher go in the summer and is hoping that he stays there for a long time, despite the lack of opportunities.

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC What a day. Loved this moment after. Henderson gave the trophy to Kelleher and encouraged him to lift it in front of the photographers as the captain stood applauding the young keeper. #LFC What a day. Loved this moment after. Henderson gave the trophy to Kelleher and encouraged him to lift it in front of the photographers as the captain stood applauding the young keeper. #LFC https://t.co/PG56VTGCNK

Kelleher has now made 17 appearances for the Reds across all competitions. Due to his performances, he has started to gain popularity among the fans and is also developing at a very good pace.

His current contract runs till 2026, but due to the lack of game time, he may look to make a move away from Liverpool, and try his luck somewhere else. Only time will tell if the Irishman decides to stay or leave.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat