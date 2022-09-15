Gabby Agbonlahor wonders if Manchester City new signing could return to former club on loan for rest of 2022-23 season

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has shared his thoughts on Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips' lack of game time so far this season.

The Englishman joined the Cityzens earlier this summer from Leeds United for around £44 million. However, he has played just 13 minutes across three matches so far in all competitions.

He played 12 minutes in their UEFA Champions League win over Sevilla last week and just one minute against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday (September 14).

Agbonlahor wasn't impressed with the England international's lack of game time and wondered if Manchester City could loan Phillips back to Leeds for one season. He tweeted:

"Shame to see Kalvin Phillips getting 1 minute of playing time. Can’t they loan him back to Leeds for the season?"

Pep Guardiola's men had to make a comeback against Dortmund at the Etihad as Jude Bellingham gave the visitors the lead in the second half.

John Stones then scored a screamer from outside the box to equalize for the hosts. Meanwhile, Erling Haaland continued his prolific form, scoring an excellent goal from a sublime Joao Cancelo assist.

Phillips then came on in stoppage time to replace Haaland as the Cityzens secured a 2-1 win.

The English midfielder played 234 senior matches for Leeds before joining Manchester City. He was also a key part of England's journey to the 2020 EURO final. The midfielder was named England's senior men's player of the year for the 2020-21 season.

However, he has struggled for game time at the Etihad so far with the likes of Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva occupying the midfield positions.

Phillips will hope this changes soon or his spot in England's squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup could be in doubt.

Pep Guardiola on Manchester City's next UCL game against Copenhagen

After Manchester City beat Borussia Dortmund, manager Pep Guardiola shared how his side have developed a good habit of making a comeback. He claimed that City found their rhythm in the second half which helped them secure a win.

The Spaniard also commented on their next Champions League game against Copenhagen at home on October 5.

Manchester City are at the top of Group G after winning against Dortmund and Sevilla. A win against the Danish side will pretty much secure their progress to the next round and Guardiola echoed the same.

He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"It is not about winning or losing, every day you have to perform well. It is a good lesson winning because we are in the perfect position, all respect for Copenhagen but we have six points, against Copenhagen we have the chance to go through and focus on Premier League."

The Premier League champions will next face Wolverhampton Wanderers away on Saturday, September 17.

