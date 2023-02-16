Gabriel Agbonlahor claims one Arsenal star always 'has a mistake in him' after their 3-1 loss to Manchester City

Former Aston Villa attacker Gabriel Agbonlahor has hit out at Arsenal star Gabriel Magalhaes following his team's 3-1 Premier League loss against Manchester City on Wednesday (February 15).

The Gunners slumped to their third loss of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign in front of their home crowd against the reigning champions.

Kevin De Bruyne punished a defensive error in the 24th minute to net the opener before Bukayo Saka converted a spot-kick three minutes before the break. Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland scored a goal apiece in the second half to hand Pep Guardiola's side three points.

Manchester City @ManCity All of the highlights from our huge win against Arsenal! All of the highlights from our huge win against Arsenal! 😍 https://t.co/0ZtDndq7gj

Speaking on talkSPORT Breakfast, Agbonlahor shared his thoughts on Arsenal's defensive mistakes, singling out one player. He said:

"A lot of mistakes from Arsenal. The first one [Takehiro] Tomiyasu happened. Grealish is pressing him, and he does not see Kevin De Bruyne running through. It is Gabriel for me, though, everytime you watch him, he is the one you always think has a mistake in him."

Shedding light on Gabriel's defensive errors, Agbonlahor added:

"Yesterday, the penalty that was not given because Haaland was offside, Gabriel got away with one there. He wanted to fight and battle with Haaland and then gives away a penalty like that. Then the goal that Haaland scores, it is just poor defending all round from him, giving the ball away at times where you shouldn't be."

Agbonlahor, who represented Aston Villa 391 times, continued:

"I am all for playing out from the back, Manchester City did it yesterday. But if it is not on, hit the man up front and then play off him."

Manchester City are atop the Premier League table with 51 points from 23 games. The Gunners are second with 51 points from 22 matches.

Pep Guardiola slams own tactics despite Manchester City's 3-1 win over Arsenal

During a post-match press conference, Pep Guardiola was asked what aspect of his team's away performance frustrated him. He replied:

"My tactics! Because I decided something new and it was horrible. We suffered. There was only one team on the pitch after we scored our first goal and that was Arsenal. We couldn't connect with a pass, we were just playing long balls, no one was moving and no one wanted the ball. We were soft and my plan wasn't good."

Lauding Manchester City's second-half performance, Guardiola added:

"We allowed them to play comfortably but in the second-half we were more aggressive and that's when the quality of our players made the difference. This result is so important because we could have come here a few weeks ago eight or nine points behind them and if we lost it would be almost over."

