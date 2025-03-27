Gabriel Agbonlahor names one PL star who 'would do a better job' than strikers at Arsenal, Liverpool or Spurs; tips him for summer move

Gabriel Agbonlahor has backed Arsenal to join the Liam Delap race this summer. He believes that Ipswich Town star is good enough to play for the top clubs in the league.

Ad

Speaking on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor was full of praise for Delap and stated that he can play for Liverpool and Tottenham – two clubs who have been linked with the Ipswich Town star. He believes that Arsenal should make a move for the young striker and said via Metro:

"One player that will get a move [in the summer transfer window] is Liam Delap. Ipswich only paid £20 million for him. He’s got 10 goals in 28 Premier League appearances. He’ll get a move. Who will take a punt on him? Is he good enough for Arsenal, Liverpool or Spurs? Arsenal, Spurs and Liverpool need strikers. I’m sure Delap would do a better job than Kai Havertz or Gabriel Jesus [at Arsenal]. He’d do a better job than Darwin Nunez at Liverpool. He’d do a better job than Richarlison [at Spurs]. I think he’ll definitely get a move."

Ad

Trending

Chelsea are reportedly leading the race for Liam Delap this summer after making a move this year. They tried to sign him in January but could not agree a deal with Ipswich Town.

Arsenal urged to make 'no-brainer' move for Liam Delap by Tim Sherwood

Tim Sherwood spoke on Sky Sports earlier this year and claimed that Arsenal should be making a move for Liam Delap this summer. He stated that the Ipswich Town star is better that Ollie Watkins and said via Metro:

Ad

"That is a no-brainer for me. I put Delap in front of [Ollie] Watkins, considering what Arsenal need at the moment. And he’s ahead of [Benjamin] Sesko, who Arsenal have been touting around for. Ipswich would be consigned to the Championship already without him. I think £40m would get him now. He would really develop under [Mikel] Arteta and give Arsenal something different, he’s strong, holds the ball up, runs from deep. He knows the league. I think he is an absolute no-brainer for Arsenal. If Ipswich get relegated, his value will still be up there, about the same price. £40m is nothing for Arsenal, he’s got a huge future ahead of him."

Liam Delap has scored 10 goals in the Premier League despite it being his first season in the top flight. Manchester City currently have a £30 million release clause to re-sign the striker after selling him to Ipswich Town.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback