Gabriel Agbonlahor predicts if Manchester United will win the 2021-22 Premier League

Former Aston Villa star Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Cristiano Ronaldo's signing does not necessarily mean Manchester United would win the Premier League this season.

United signed Ronaldo from Juventus, twelve years after the forward's departure to Real Madrid in 2009. The Red Devils shelled out €15 million and €8 million in add-ons to sign the Portuguese talisman.

United's signing of Ronaldo has brought out diverse opinions from fans and pundits. Some believe the former Juventus and Real Madrid star will inspire the club to the Premier League title, which United haven't won since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013.

However, others like Gabriel Agbonlahor, think Manchester United haven't got all bases covered. Agbonlahor said:

“Then when you think their business is done, they bring in the joint-best player ever to play the game, Ronaldo. Just to attract a massive signing like that shows how Man United are trying to win trophies this season. He’ll have a huge impact in that dressing room.

“But will it be enough to win Man United the Premier League title? No, I don’t think it will. I still think they are missing a key part of the jigsaw – a midfielder that can control games,” Agbonlahor told talkSPORT.

Cristiano Ronaldo to wear the iconic number 7 shirt at Manchester United

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United - Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo will wear the iconic number seven shirt on his return to Manchester United this season. Edinson Cavani previously sported the No.7 jersey for the club. But the Uruguayan has decided to hand it over to Cristiano Ronaldo and take the number 21 jersey, which he wears for his country.

Thanking Cavani for vacating the number seven jersey, Ronaldo told the club's website:

“I wasn’t sure if it would be possible to have the number seven shirt again. So I would like to say a huge thank you to Edi for this incredible gesture.”

Edited by Bhargav