Gabriel Jesus, David Raya and 2 other Arsenal stars feature in tribute kit launch for Gunners legend

The Arsenal quartet of Gabriel Jesus, David Raya, Gabriel Magalhaes and Eddie Nketiah featured in a tribute kit launch for club legend Ian Wright.

The special-edition clothing collection - partly designed by Wright himself - comprises a prematch jersey, a reversible jacket and a shoulder bag. As per ESPN, the designs are all black-and-white with gold details on the club crest of manufacturer Adidas.

The hand-drawn patchwork patterns are inspired by Wright's illustrious career at the Emirates (then called Highbury) and his rise to prominense. The jacket has a large, silhouetted illustration of Wright's grin and gold tooth.

An image of one of Wright's closest friends and Gunners legend, goalkeeper David Seaman, is also in the patterns. The goalkeeper was present in the kit launch along with current players Gabriel Jesus, Kim Little, Gabriel Magalhaes, Katie McCabe, Eddie Nketiah and David Raya.

Wright, a bonafide Arsenal legend, recently turned 60, having netted 170 times in 272 games across competitions. He was the club's record scorer for a while before being usurped by Thierry Henry (228 goals in 377 games).

How Arsenal have fared this season?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have had a superb start to the season. After 13 games, they top the Premier League with 30 points, a point ahead of three-time champions Manchester City, who are seeking an unprecedented league four-peat.

Mikel Arteta's side have also fared well on their return to the UEFA Champions League after six years. They wallopped Ligue 1 side Lens 6-0 in midweek, with as many different scorers, to seal their passage to the knockouts as group winners with a game to spare.

It's pertinent to note that the Gunners' only defeat in Europe this season came at Lens, a 2-1 reverse on matchday, which they avenged in stunning fashion earlier this week.

The Premier League leaders, though, are out of the EFL Cup, losing in the pre-quarterfinals. Arteta's side will next be in action in the Premier League at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (December 2).