Gabriel Jesus reacts to ‘frustrating result’ as Arsenal suffer 3-1 defeat against Manchester United 

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus reacted to their loss against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday, September 4.

The Gunners went into the match with a 100% win record in the five matches they played this season. The Red Devils, meanwhile, came into the game on a three-match win streak after losing their first two encounters this season.

Mikel Arteta's side started well and thought they had the lead with Gabriel Martinelli scoring past David de Gea. However, it was disallowed for a Martin Odegaard foul on Christian Eriksen in the build-up.

Manchester United then scored through new signing Antony, who joined them from Ajax for a whopping £86 million this summer.

Arsenal got back into the game in the second half with a clinical finish from Bukayo Saka. However, Marcus Rashford scored a brace to secure a 3-1 win and three points for his side.

After the match, Jesus tweeted:

"Frustrating result today, but we move on to the next one. #team #together"

The Brazilian striker joined the Gunners from Manchester City for £45 million earlier this summer. He has scored three goals and provided three assists in six matches so far.

Arsenal are still at the top of the league with a one-point lead over second-placed Manchester City and third-placed Tottenham Hotspur. Manchester United, meanwhile, are fifth in the table, one point behind fourth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on the loss against Manchester United

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admitted that while his side put in a good performance, they need to improve in certain areas. He told the club's official website:

“We have to learn from that. We lacked the discipline that is necessary in certain areas of the pitch against these world-class players to prevent certain spaces, because overall when you look at the performance and the way we played, obviously the result should’ve been very, very different.”

The Gunners had 60% possession in the match and attempted 16 shots with three being on target. Manchester United, meanwhile, attempted 10 shots but had six on target, including three goals.

Both teams will now turn their attention to their respective UEFA Europa League group stage matches on Thursday, September 8.

The Gunners will travel to face FC Zurich while the Red Devils will host Real Sociedad.

