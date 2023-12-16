Gabriel Martinelli snubs Declan Rice but names six Arsenal players in Fantasy XI

Gabriel Martinelli has omitted Arsenal teammate Declan Rice from his UEFA Champions League group stage fantasy team but selected six Gunners players.

The Brazilian put together a tantalizing team consisting of players he believes have flourished during Europe's elite club competition thus far. But, Rice was a notable absentee having made a brilliant start to his first appearance in the tournament this season.

Rice, 24, appeared in all six of Arsenal's group-stage games, providing one assist. He was key as Mikel Arteta's side advanced to the last 16 as Group B winners.

Martinelli named his team by describing the chosen player with one word. He chose his goalkeeper first:

"[GK] Ederson - Respect."

The Manchester City goalkeeper has been in fine form this season, although he's kept just one clean sheet in four UCL games. Martinelli then chose his defense:

"[Right-back] Achraf Hakimi [PSG] - exciting. [Center-back] Saliba - Calm. [Center-back] (Gabriel) Magalhaes - power. [Left-back] Zinchenko - determination"

That's three of Martinelli's teammates chosen in defense, with William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Oleksandr Zinchenko all impressing this season. The trio have been part of an Arsenal defense that kept three clean sheets in six games, conceding only four goals.

Martinelli moved on to his midfield, selecting:

"Bellingham - wonder. Martin (Odegaard) - joy. Rodri - bravery."

Jude Bellingham has made a remarkable start at Real Madrid and has come to the fore in the Champions League. He's bagged four goals and three assists in five games.

Odegaard continues to impress as Gunners captain, and he's posted two goals in five games. Martinelli's selection of Rodri over Rice may surprise some, but the Manchester City man is one of the best holding midfielders in world football.

Finally, Martinelli chose his attack:

"Saka - Amazement. (Vinicius) Junior [Real Madrid] - joy, Gabby Jesus - astonishment."

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus are the last of the six Arsenal players to earn a nod from Martinelli. They have wreaked havoc this season in the Champions League, with seven goals and six assists between them.

David Seaman lauds Arsenal star Declan Rice amid a stellar start to his Gunners career

Declan Rice has been a massive hit.

Declan Rice became the north Londoners' club-record signing in the summer when the club spent £105 million to sign him from West Ham United. The England international has quickly adapted to life at the Emirates, a vital member of Arteta's side.

David Seaman has been surprised by how quickly Rice has shined with the Gunners. He said (via The Daily Star):

"I’ve seen him do it with England, I’ve seen him do it with West Ham, but then doing it with Arsenal is a little bit different. The pressure is there, but he just goes out there and plays, which is what I love to see."

Rice joined Arteta's side after captaining West Ham to UEFA Europa Conference League glory last season. He had a burning desire to play in the Champions League and was granted his wish.

The English midfielder has popped up with some crucial goals this season. He headed home a 90+7th minute winner in a 4-3 victory against Luton Town earlier this month.