Gael Clichy makes early prediction for PL fixture between Arsenal and Manchester City

Former footballer Gael Clichy has predicted Manchester City to defeat Arsenal when the two sides meet at the Emirates Stadium for their Premier League clash on Sunday (October 8).

In their last league game, the Gunners put away Bournemouth 4-0 (September 30) but suffered a 2-1 Champions League defeat to Lens in midweek (October 3). On the other, the Cityzens will be looking to bounce back after their first league loss of the season to Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend (September 30).

Clichy, who represented both teams during his playing days, said (via Getting Casino):

"I do think Manchester City will win the game, they have so much quality and still have Erling Haaland, who complicates how to defend against the whole team when he's so dangerous. All Man City need to do is get the ball in the air to Haaland and he can hurt Arsenal."

So far this season, the Norway international has bagged eight goals in seven Premier League appearances and will be looking to add to his tally against the Gunners.

Addressing a key absentee for Pep Guariola's side in Rodri, Clichy added:

"Arsenal will want to show the fans in the Emirates that they can match Man City. From a Manchester City perspective, I'm not worried about Rodri being out because that midfield has so much quality. It will be an amazing game with a very high intensity."

The Manchester City defensive midfielder was sent off in his side's 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest on September 23 and is currently serving a three-match suspension.

Where do Manchester City and Arsenal stand in the Premier League?

William Saliba and Erling Haaland (via Getty Images)

Arsenal host Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (October 8), a game that is sure to draw attention. The Gunners move into this tie unbeaten in the Premier League, while Pep Guardiola's men dropped their first points of the season against Wolves last week.

Currenlty, the Cityzens sit pretty on top of the Premier League standings with 18 points, having won six matches and lost one. Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta's side are third with 17 points, after winning five matches and drawing two.

The north Londoners are level on points with rivals Tottenham Hotspur who are placed second, only ahead on goal difference.

The two sides last met in the Community Shield, where Arsenal triumphed, managing to win on penalties after playing out a 1-1 draw in regular time. However, the Gunners lost both league games to their weekend opponents last season.