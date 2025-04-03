Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk responds after being scratched on the nose by Jose Mourinho in bizarre incident

Galatasary manager Okan Buruk has responded after being scratched on the nose by Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho yesterday. The Portuguese tactician physically attacked his opposite number after the Istanbul-based sides clashed in the quarterfinal of the Turkish Cup.

In a discussion with the BBC after the bizarre attack from the two-time UEFA Champions League winner, Buruk blasted Mourinho for the classless action. He said via Caught Offside:

“There was nothing between me and Mourinho. He pinched my nose from behind. There was a slight scratch. Of course, it wasn’t a very nice or elegant thing to do. We expect managers to behave more appropriately in such situations. I won’t exaggerate this issue, but it wasn’t a classy move.”

Jose Mourinho is yet to explain his actions following the incident with Galatasaray, and it remains to be seen if he will face disciplinary action. He is in his first season with Fenerbahce after joining in the summer of 2024 and has averaged 2.09 points per game in his 47 matches in charge of the team. He is contracted to the Istanbul-based side until the summer of 2026.

Galatasary Vice President slammed Jose Mourinho for scratching Okan Buruk

Galatasaray Vice President Metin Ozturk slammed Jose Mourinho for his physical attack on Okan Buruk after the Turkish Cup Clash. The Istanbul Club's executive has blasted the Portuguese tactician for his actions and urged sanctions on the former manager of Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Inter Milan.

In comments made via the BBC, Ozturk blasted the Fenerbahce boss's actions and implied he acted in a manner that disrespected Turkiye, saying :

"Our manager Okan and Mourinho congratulated the referees. After that, while Okan was continuing, Mourinho first verbally and then physically attacked him. Where else in the world can he do this? What does he think of Turkey? I believe that Fenerbahce's management will impose the necessary sanction before the federation does."

Jose Mourinho and Galatasaray have endured a fractious relationship since he arrived in Istanbul. The Istanbul-based club recently accused the Portuguese manager of making racist statements after their previous meeting; the controversy between the tactician and his rivals has continued following their latest meeting.

Mourinho has failed to beat Galatasary in his three meetings with Fenerbahce's great rivals this season, losing twice and drawing once.

