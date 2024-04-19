Galatasaray plot ambitious move to sign Liverpool midfielder before Euro 2024: Reports

Galatasaray are reportedly looking to complete a deal for Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch ahead of Euro 2024 as they look to strengthen their squad. The Dutch midfielder has spent only one season with the Premier League giants, having joined late in the summer from Bayern Munich.

Former Ajax youngster Gravenberch signed for Bayern Munich after excelling with the Dutch giants, but failed to find his place in Germany. As a result, Liverpool made a move to sign him, and they spent around £35 million to take him to Anfield last summer.

Liverpool have not seen the best of Gravenberch since his arrival in England, and he has once again failed to nail down a regular berth. This has been brought to the attention of multiple sides, one of which is Turkish outfit Galatasaray.

Galatasaray made a move to sign Ryan Gravenberch on a season-long loan with an option to buy for €25 million last summer, but a move to England was preferred. The Turkish champions are now keen on signing the midfielder, and will look to wrap up a deal before this summer's European Championship, as per Fotomac.

Gravenberch has made 33 appearances for the Reds this season, with three goals and two assists to his name for the club. He has, however, played only 1625 minutes since his arrival at Anfield.

Galatasaray have recently looked to the Premier League for reinforcement, signing the likes of Juan Mata, Tanguy Ndombele and Davinson Sanchez.

Liverpool join race for Sporting star Ousmane Diomande

Liverpool have entered the conversation of sides looking to sign Sporting Lisbon star Ousmane Diomande following his performances this season. The Reds are looking to strengthen their defense as Jurgen Klopp leaves the club in the summer.

Ivory Coast international Diomande has caught the eye with his displays for his Portuguese club this season, attracting interest from multiple sides. FootballTransfers now reports that the Reds have become the latest side linked with the 20-year-old.

The Reds need a defender to replace Joel Matip, who is set to become a free agent once the season ends, in their squad. With Virgil van Dijk also nearing the twilight of his career, a move for Diomande would make sense for the side.

Diomande has interest from Arsenal and Chelsea in the Premier League, and has a release clause of £68 million in his contract with the Portuguese club.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback