Galatasaray set to report ex-Chelsea and Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho for racist comments after goalless draw with Fenerbahce

Turkish champions Galatasaray are set to submit a report against Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho over racist comments aimed at the club. The former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss was deemed to have made racist remarks in the aftermath of his side's goalless draw with their rivals (February 24).

Fenerbahce boss Mourinho was the subject of a strongly worded complaint from his rival club on X, accusing him of making racist remarks. The league leaders promised to seek punitive action on the experienced manager and are preparing to submit complaints to UEFA and FIFA about him. They also pointed out that they look forward to seeing the response of his club to the scandal.

"Since the commencement of his managerial duties in Türkiye, Fenerbahçe manager Jose Mourinho has persistently issued derogatory statements directed towards the Turkish people. Today, his discourse has escalated beyond merely immoral comments into unequivocally inhumane rhetoric," a statement from Galatasaray read.

"We hereby formally declare our intention to initiate criminal proceedings concerning the racist statements made by Jose Mourinho, and shall accordingly submit official complaints to UEFA and FIFA. Furthermore, we shall diligently observe the stance adopted by Fenerbahçe—an institution professing to uphold “exemplary moral values”—in response to the reprehensible conduct exhibited by their manager," it added.

Jose Mourinho arrived in the Turkish Super Lig in the summer of 2024 and has been locked in a running battle with rivals Galatasaray since. The latest episode of their drama came about when the Portuguese manager was asked about an occurrence which involved 19-year-old defender Yusuf Akcicek after the game. The former Chelsea boss pointed out that he was grateful that a non-Turkish referee officiated the game, also referring to the Galatasaray bench as having acted like monkeys.

"And again, I have also to thank the referee because with the Turkish referee after the big dive in the first minute and their bench jumping like monkeys on top of the kid, the Turkish referee would have a yellow card after one minute and after five minutes I would have to change him (Akcicek) so thankfully it was a perfect experience for him."

Fenerbahce are currently in second place in the Super Lig standings, six points behind rivals Galatasaray. Mourinho's side have 12 games left to try and dethrone their bitter rivals as league champions for the 2024-25 season.

Jose Mourinho receives booking in historic Istanbul derby

Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho was the recipient of a yellow card in the first half of his side's goalless draw against rivals Galatasaray. The meeting between the sides was of significant importance due to the referee involved.

Jose Mourinho has spent a lot of time complaining about the quality of Turkish referees and the FA flew in Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic to take charge of the game. It was the first time a foreign referee had been appointed to officiate a game in the Turkish top-flight.

Vincic, who refereed the UEFA Champions League final last season, showed Mourinho and his opposite number Okan Buruk yellow cards following a confrontation. Neither manager managed to deal a significant blow on the other after 90 minutes, as the game ended 0-0.

