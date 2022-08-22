"Galtier doesn't have balls" "No one's watching" - PSG fans react angrily as 2 'disgusting players' are named in starting XI for Lille clash

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have released their lineup for the clash against Lille on Sunday, August 21. However, fans are not happy to see Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi in the starting XI. The duo have not performed optimally in recent weeks and the former has often been called out for his poor attitude as well.

First clash of the season! 🧨

Although Mbappe scored in their 5-2 win over Montpellier last week, an incident where he stopped running after not receiving a pass drew widespread criticism. Hakimi, meanwhile, hasn't been up to his regular high standards in the three matches so far.

PSG fans have taken to Twitter to react angrily and slam manager Christophe Galtier for including the duo in the starting XI. Here are some of their reactions:

Galtier doesn't have balls

Brod @MPayPaI_ @PSGhub Mpaypal better drop his ego and actually play @PSGhub Mpaypal better drop his ego and actually play

Trey🇳🇬🇱🇷 @AngeloPearld advantage Lille @PSG_English Mbappe and hakimi startsadvantage Lille @PSG_English Mbappe and hakimi starts 😂 advantage Lille

Drizzly g Thompson @g_drizzly I’m expecting Messi not to score today because of hakimi and mbappe I’m expecting Messi not to score today because of hakimi and mbappe

Christophe Galtier will be hoping that the eventual result against Lille vindicates his starting eleven choices, with fans certain to lash out if they stumble against Les Dogues.

PSG prepare to face Lille in Ligue 1 clash

The Parisians have announced their lineup to face Lille in Sunday's Ligue 1 bout away at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy. The capital club will field a strong lineup in their game against one of the teams expected to challenge them for the league title this season.

Christophe Gaitier has opted for a 3-4-1-2 formation with a three-man defense, two wingbacks, two central midfielders, and one playmaker behind two strikers.

The Parisians have started with Italian shot stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma between the sticks. In front of him is a back-three consisting of Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos and Sergio Ramos.

Galtier has also lined up an impressive midfield, with Marco Verratti and Vitinha in the middle of the park controlling the play. Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi will play in the left and right wingback positions respectively.

Up front, the irresistible trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have been tasked with scoring goals against Galtier’s former side.

PSG's bench is laden with talent as well with the likes of Renato Sanches, Nordi Mukiele and Hugo Etikite featuring as substitutes. Other subs include Sergio Rico, Juan Bernat, Abdou Diallo, Leandro Paredes, Danilo Pereira and Pablo Sarabia.

PSG will hope to secure all three points against Lille and maintain their position at the top of Ligue 1 with another strong performance.

Edited by Aditya Singh