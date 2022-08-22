"Game changer, Lionel Messi type of influence", "Already better than Penaldo" - Barcelona fans hail key player for 'world-class' cameo in 4-1 Sociedad win

Barcelona fans have hailed the impact of Ansu Fati following his superb cameo appearance during the Blaugrana's 4-1 victory over Real Sociedad.

Xavi Hernandez's side were looking to bounce back from their disappointing goalless draw against Rayo Vallecano in their season opener. They started in perfect fashion when summer signing Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring within the first minute to net his first goal for the club.

Alexander Isak equalized for Sociedad just five minutes later and the scores stayed level until Fati came on in the 64th minute. The 19-year-old set up Ousmane Dembele just two minutes later with a majestic backheel, which allowed the Frenchman to fire home and put Barcelona into the lead.

Fati then laid off Lewandowski shortly after as the legendary Polish international slotted home, before the former Bayern forward returned the favor to Fati in the 79th minute. The Spanish wonderkid went one-on-one with the keeper before coolly sliding the ball past him to cap off a stunning display.

The teenager burst onto the scene three years ago, but has suffered numerous injury problems in the last couple of seasons and only made 25 appearances in that time.

The Catalonian giants have since signed numerous attacking options to compete with Fati, but his display against Sociedad will surely lead to more minutes in the near future.

After the full-time whistle, Barca supporters took to Twitter to heap praise on the young winger, with many calling for him to start against Valladolid next weekend:

The passing and movement, with Ansu Fati at the heart of it again.



This goal absolutely oozes class as Lewandowski celebrates his first brace in Barcelona colours.

Marcus Bring @MarcusBr22 Ansu Fati does something special whenever he steps on a football pitch. Simple as that. Ansu Fati does something special whenever he steps on a football pitch. Simple as that.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez explains decision to play three centre-backs against Real Sociedad

The former World Cup winner spung a surprise in the clash as he appeared to play a back five which often changed into a back three.

When asked to explain the tactical alterations for the game, he stated (as per Barca Universal):

"The change of system was to adapt to Real Sociedad. They played with two strikers, and we needed to have one defender left. It was a risk, sure. But we saw how good it can be when the players understand the system, like they did in the second half."

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Xavi: "Ansu did not start for a mix of two reasons. First, precaution. Second, based on the merits of others. Ferran worked extremely well in training this week. That's how things are at Barça, there's always competition." Xavi: "Ansu did not start for a mix of two reasons. First, precaution. Second, based on the merits of others. Ferran worked extremely well in training this week. That's how things are at Barça, there's always competition."

When asked about the impact of Fati, Xavi added:

"Ansu did not start for a mix of two reasons. First, precaution. Second, based on the merits of others. Ferran worked extremely well in training this week. That's how things are at Barça, there's always competition."

