"Game was something special," "Masterclass from Messi" - Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi scores in Argentina's 2-0 win over Panama

Football fans on Twitter have praised Lionel Messi for his superb performance in Argentina's win over Panama on Thursday (March 23).

Playing their first match since their 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph, La Albiceleste won 2-0 in an international friendly at El Monumental in Buenos Aires. Thiago Almada opened the scoring in the 78th minute before a superb free-kick from Messi 11 minutes later ensured a comfortable victory.

Fans seemed to enjoy the game, with the hosts also getting a chance to celebrate their World Cup title with their compatriots in the stands. One fan wrote on Twitter:

"That Argentina game was something special 🥹"

Adrian ツ @Adriancitaaa That Argentina game was something special 🥹 That Argentina game was something special 🥹

Another user tweeted:

"Woke up at 6:30 am to watch the World champions play and it was absolutely worth it and also masterclass from Messi it's an absolute treat to watch him in Argentina shirt 🤩🇦🇷"

A K A S H Y A D A V @akash__107 Woke up at 6:30 am to watch the World champions play and it was absolutely worth it and also masterclass from Messi it's an absolute treat to watch him in Argentina shirt 🤩 Woke up at 6:30 am to watch the World champions play and it was absolutely worth it and also masterclass from Messi it's an absolute treat to watch him in Argentina shirt 🤩🇦🇷

Here are some more reactions to the match:

Natty Reign @NattyReignTV All these Messi and Argentina videos are making me cry. All these Messi and Argentina videos are making me cry.

Factos🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @Rich_Liviing @Barca__pictures Frr even if Messi retires, I’ll still be grateful to this Argentina team @Barca__pictures Frr even if Messi retires, I’ll still be grateful to this Argentina team

Abja🇯🇲 @AbjaFCB Now I understand why Argentina players said they’d go to war for Messi Now I understand why Argentina players said they’d go to war for Messi

Matías Stremel @MatiStremell Argentina champions of the world, and the nation will tango all night long Argentina champions of the world, and the nation will tango all night long 🚬🚬

Noida @BacksapceAlt @Nacho_Ge

The people of Argentina are very enthusiastic about the Argentinian squad it makes me touched @AlbicelesteTalk Wow omgThe people of Argentina are very enthusiastic about the Argentinian squadit makes me touched @Nacho_Ge @AlbicelesteTalk Wow omgThe people of Argentina are very enthusiastic about the Argentinian squad 👏👏 it makes me touched

Lionel Scaloni's side dominated the proceedings throughout, recording 26 shots, nine of which were on target, and 75% possession. They also kept Panama down to just two shots (zero on target).

If not for Jose Guerra's excellent display in the Panama goal, making seven saves, the crowd at Buenos Aires would have certainly had more goals to cheer.

Lionel Messi edges close to a century of goals for Argentina

Lionel Messi returned to national-team duty in some style on Thursday. While Argentina took until the 78th minute to score, they were a constant threat going forward and a lot of it was down to their iconic skipper.

Messi was the best player on the pitch by some distance. He recorded an incredible 14 shots, five of which were on target, and hit the woodwork twice. La Pulga also found the back of the net with a brilliant free-kick in the 89th minute, moving him to 99 senior international goals in 173 matches.

He further laid out two key passes and completed 82% of his attempts to find a teammate to boot. The Paris Saint-Germain superstar completed nine of his 12 dribble attempts and won 11 of his 17 duels as well in a complete performance.

Lionel Messi will get his chance to reach a century of goals for La Albiceleste when they take on Curacao on March 28 in another international friendly.

Poll : 0 votes