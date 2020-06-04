Gareth Bale's agent rubbishes Premier League return, claims he could finish career at Real Madrid

Gareth Bale does not want to leave Real Madrid for the Premier League, according to his agent.

Bale was won 4 UCL trophies with Real Madrid and wants to see out his contract in the Spanish capital.

Gareth Bale wants to see out his career at Real Madrid

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale is never far away from the headlines, be it due to his exploits on the pitch or his antics of it.

Since signing for Real Madrid in the summer of 2013, Bale has been involved in several high-profile moments and completed Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo brilliant upfront.

However, in recent years, the Real Madrid superstar has struggled with injuries and poor form. Additionally, his obsession with golfing has not gone down well amongst the Real Madrid fans, who booed him several times over the past 12 months.

Gareth Bale's agent says he DOESN'T want to come back to the Premier Leaguehttps://t.co/F1DWKn8WGv — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) June 4, 2020

Speaking to BBC Radio 4, his agent Jonathan Barnett dismissed claims that he is actively looking to move on from Real Madrid.

"I have no idea what his value is. His salary is quite high and also where he wants to go is very important in his life. I can't put a figure on it."

"It's for the clubs to decide what they want to pay for him."

Despite finding himself in and out of the first team under Zinedine Zidane, Bale is well settled in the Spanish capital and has no intention of leaving Real Madrid. Barnett claimed that not too many people can afford his client's salary and also added that the Welshman enjoys the lifestyle in Spain.

"As I've always said, he's quite happy at Madrid. He has a very nice lifestyle, I don't see why he wouldn't see his career out in Madrid probably."

"It's his life that he wants to lead. Financially he will want enough for the rest of his life and all his children and grandchildren. He's won nearly everything in the world except the World Cup."

In recent months, Bale has been tipped to leave Real Madrid and return to the Premier League, with the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly interested in securing his signature.

Bale's Real Madrid adventure turns sour

gareth Bale has no intention of Real Madrid for the Premier League

Barnett rubbished such claims and went on to explain that Bale is not courting a return to England.

"To come back and play [in the Premier League] would be a big thing but I don't think he wants to do that at the moment as he's quite happy to play at Real Madrid."

With 105 goals and 67 assists in 249 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid, Bale has vindicated the world record fee paid for him in the summer of 2013. The 30-year-old has won 11 major honours with Real Madrid and helped shape a new era at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Gareth Bale in training today 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/yKo6f0G00j — Cai 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Caibo_) May 29, 2020

Bale has been scapegoated in recent years due to his inability to speak Spanish fluently and his interest in golfing. However, the former Tottenham winger is insistent on seeing out his Real Madrid contract before deciding on his future.

Real Madrid are eagerly awaiting the La Liga restart, as they look to claim their first league title since the 2016-17 season.

Barcelona are currently two points behind Real Madrid in the La Liga summit and are aiming to win three successive league titles for the first time since the days of Pep Guardiola.

