Real Madrid star Gareth Bale mocks critics yet again with new golf celebration

Gareth Bale poses with his Real Madrid teammates

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale has gone and done it again.

The Welsh superstar seemingly cannot get enough of golf. In a series of training photos released by Real Madrid earlier this week, Bale could be seen striking what can only be a golf pose.

Qué hace Bale hciendo el gesto de jugar al golf JSJSSJDN



Con tanto parón se me había olvidado que era mi jugador favorito pic.twitter.com/rtymb92wCh — Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) May 29, 2020

The winger can be seen alongside Real Madrid superstars Luka Modric, Marcelo, and Thibaut Courtois who seem to be having the time of their lives in training.

Bale, in particular, has been seen participating with a renewed vigour in the sessions. His golfing habits, however, seem to remain undiminished.

Gareth Bale hits back at Real Madrid fans with training pose

Gareth Bale loves a day at the golf course

Very few players can divide the Real Madrid fanbase like Gareth Bale. The enigmatic forward has had several crowning moments of glory at Real Madrid and yet, he cannot seem to catch a break.

Many in the Spanish capital have accused Bale of placing Real Madrid low on his priority list in the recent past. The winger's own actions have contributed to the uproar and his recent pose with his Real Madrid teammates will only add to the drama.

The Real Madrid superstar has had quite an eventful week. Gareth Bale participated in a golfing podcast only a few days ago and made it a point to remind Real Madrid fans that what he has achieved at the club has to be respected.

Advertisement

Gareth Bale went on to claim that medical professionals at Real Madrid had accepted his golfing habits and made an appeal to the fans of Los Blancos to focus on his achievements rather than belittle his passion.

The former Tottenham winger has very few friends at Real Madrid and is often left out of matchday squads by Zinedine Zidane. Bale's inability to speak Spanish has also worked against him at the club.

Real Madrid has developed a core group of Spanish-speaking players in the recent past. While several players are not native Spanish speakers, the likes of Marcelo, Karim Benzema, and Luka Modric have taken the time out to learn the language.

It is no coincidence that Real Madrid's most successful players also speak Spanish

There is clearly no love lost between the Real Madrid fanbase and Gareth Bale. The frequent potshots that the Welshman seems to cherish will certainly not help his cause at Real Madrid.

Los Blancos currently find themselves 2 points behind arch-rivals Barcelona in the La Liga table. With the resumption of the league only a few weeks away, Real Madrid will need every player at his best if the club is to pip Barcelona to the league title.

You have to go all the way back to 2012 to find Real Madrid's last successful La Liga campaign. The Spanish league has seen persistent Catalan domination, with Real Madrid's cross-city rivals Atletico Madrid causing a few upsets along the way.

Gareth Bale knows a thing or two about stepping up when his team needs him. Real Madrid needs him more than they ever have this season.