Gareth Southgate backs Chelsea star to follow Bukayo Saka's footsteps and earn place in England XI

England manager Gareth Southgate has backed Chelsea right-back Reece James to follow in Bukayo Saka's footsteps and become a regular starter for the Three Lions.

James, 23, has been one of Chelsea's best players in the last two seasons. The full-back scored six goals and provided ten assists in 39 games across competitions last season. He has followed that up with two goals and as many assists in 18 games this term.

However, he hasn't been without his injury issues. James looked set to rival Kieran Trippier and Trent Alexander-Arnold for a starting berth in the England side at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. However, he suffered a serious knee injury that prevented him from making the trip to the Middle East.

Now back on the pitch and impressing, Southgate has tipped him to become a prominent member of his side. He suggested that the Blues right-back will follow in the footsteps of Arsenal winger Saka, 21, and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19. Southgate said (via the Mirror):

“We went pretty early with Bukayo Saka and Jude. Reece is obviously pushing around that as well. We’ve got some exciting players, and it’s about looking at their progression, looking at when is the right time to really let them go.”

Saka and Bellingham were standout performers for England at the World Cup in Qatar. The Arsenal attacker scored three goals and contributed one assist in four games, while Dortmund teenager Bellingham managed one goal and an assist in five matches.

Many Three Lions fans may argue that England would have had a better chance of progressing further at the World Cup with James in the side. They were eliminated by runners-up France in the quarterfinals following a 2-1 defeat.

England now look to the future and have two upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy on Thursday (March 23) and Ukraine three days later. James will be out to impress to nail down a starting spot in Southgate's side. He has been selected in the 25-man squad for the two fixtures.

Chelsea young trio feature as England U20s beat Germany U20s

Chukwuemeka was in action for the Three Lions youth team.

Chelsea's young trio Chukwuemeka and Humphreys (on loan at Paderborn 07) and Vale were involved as England U20s beat Germany U20s 2-0. The Three Lions picked up a win through a double from former Blues academy player Sam Iling-Junior, who's now at Juventus.

Chukwuemeka captained the side as Ian Foster's men picked up a win over their arch-rivals at Manchester City's Academy Stadium on Wednesday (March 22). Humphreys started the game, while Vale came on with 20 minutes remaining.

Chelsea boast plenty of emerging young talent in their academy who will use the international break to impress. January signing David Fofana was in action for Cote d'Ivoire U23s, who secured a win over Morocco U23s. He wore the armband for Les Elephants.

