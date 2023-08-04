Gareth Southgate defends himself after being told he is not the man to guide England to Euro 2024 glory 

England manager Gareth Southgate has launched a staunch defense of himself after his managerial credentials were questioned by former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan.

The TalkSPORT pundit doesn't see the Three Lions winning next year's European Championships in Germany with Southgate in charge. He criticized the former Middlesbrough coach by claiming that he is not a proven winner:

"I think he's a very average, steady individual that will maintain a very steady relationship with the media that will create a camp that the players want to play in because they are young players and they respect playing for their country. But I also want my England manager to be a winner."

Jordan predicts England to fare well at Euro 2024 but come up short in their quest for the trophy:

"I guarantee you we'll go to Germany and we'll perform admirably but we won't be coming back with the European Championship."

Gareth Southgate sat in the studio and listened to the former Palace chairman's comments. He looked a little taken back by how brutal the assessment was but he soon gave his response:

"Well, you can only answer that by winning. So in the end if that's the only assessment of anything then you have to accept as a football manager you've got to get into that winners enclosure."

However, Southgate then discussed the different resume he possessed when being appointed as England's manager in 2016. He compared his managerial track record to former coaches of the national team Fabio Capello and Sven-Goran Eriksson:

"What I wasn't coming in with was a CV like Capello or Eriksson where they've won major trophies coming into it. I'm still growing and learning. I've now 5-6 years on managed some of the biggest games in world football."

Southgate concluded by taking a dig at Jordan whose ownership of Palace came to an end in 2010 when they were placed into administration:

"I'm sure if Simon reflected on his steering of Crystal Palace he'd be a better owner now than he was there. I know the steps that I have to take to prove to people you are deemed as a winner. The reality is if you don't win a trophy you're not going to be viewed that way."

Gareth Southgate took England to the final of Euro 2020 where his side were beaten 3-2 on penalties by Italy. The Three Lions have broken many records under his management but a lack of trophy success has many doubting the coach's capabilities.

Germany manager Hansi Flick defended England boss Gareth Southgate last year

Hansi Flick dubbed Gareth Southgate as the best Three Lions boss.

There were some calls for Gareth Southgate to be sacked as England manager heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup last year. They were in poor form after a disappointing UEFA Nations League campaign saw them finish bottom of their group.

However, Southgate was defended by Germany manager Hansi Flick as the World Cup approached. He lavished praise on his counterpart by claiming him to be the most successful coach in the Three Lions' history:

"It is always the coach who is criticised when things don't go well. But he (Southgate) is the most successful coach in England's history as a national coach."

Flick also pointed out that Southgate has the best points average of any manager in the nation's history. He has overseen 55 wins in 85 matches across competitions, with a record of 2.2 points per game.