Gareth Southgate explains why Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson missed out on England call up for Euro 2024

England manager Gareth Southgate has shared his reason for not including Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson in the UEFA Euro 2024 squad. The 33-man provisional squad was announced on Tuesday, May 21, which will be cut down to 26 before the tournament.

Henderson has been one of the key players for the Three Lions under Southgate over the years and has made 80 overall appearances for the nation. He has scored three goals and provided 11 assists in that time. However, he didn't receive a call-up for the Euro 2024 squad.

Speaking about Henderson's exclusion from the squad, Southgate said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“It’s difficult for me to leave Henderson out of the squad, he’s always been supportive.

“The determining factor was the injury he picked up in the last camp. He's missed five weeks and hasn't been able to get to the intensity required."

Henderson left Liverpool last summer to join Al-Etiffaq but moved to Ajax in January. He made 12 appearances for the Dutch side, providing three assists.

Another player who's missed on England's provisional squad is Marcus Rashford. About him, Southgate said:

“I just feel other players in that area of the pitch have had better seasons. That’s it."

Rashford has recorded 17 goals and six assists in 60 games for England. He's had a disappointing 2023-24 campaign with Manchester United, registering just eight goals and five assists in 42 games.

England's 33-man provisional squad ahead of UEFA Euro 2024

Gareth Southgate announced his 33-man training squad ahead of UEFA Euro 2024, which begins on June 14. There are four goalkeepers - Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, and James Trafford.

The defenders include Jarrad Branthwaite, Lewis Dunk, Joe Gomez, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Harry Maguire, Jarrell Quansah, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker. The midfielders are Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Gallagher, Curtis Jones, Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo and Adam Wharton.

Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze, and James Maddison have been included as forwards. Other forwards are Jarrod Bowen, Phil Foden, Anthony Gordon, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney and Ollie Watkins.

England have been drawn into Group C at Euro 2024 alongside Denmark, Slovenia, and Serbia. They will play two friendlies before the tournament against Bosnia and Herzegovina (June 3) and Iceland (June 7).