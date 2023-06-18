Gareth Southgate provides Bukayo Saka injury update after the Arsenal star was forced off with a knock in England's 4-0 win against Malta

England manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed that Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka is fine after suffering a knock against Malta on Friday, June 16.

Saka started the game really well and his attempted cross was turned into his own goal by Malta defender Ferdinando Apap in the eighth minute. The England winger looked lively before suffering a painful tackle in the penalty box. He was then replaced at half-time by Phil Foden.

Amidst concerns about Saka's fitness, Southgate has confirmed that the Arsenal man was taken off only as a precaution and the knock isn't serious.

"He's good," Southgate said (via Football.London). "He's good. We just didn't want to take a chance with him given the scoreline."

The Three Lions secured a comfortable 4-0 win over Malta. After Apap's own goal, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Harry Kane, and Callum Wilson scored a goal each.

England will next face North Macedonia in their next UEFA Euro Qualifier on Monday, June 19. Bukayo Saka could be in contention to start in the game.

The 21-year-old winger had a brilliant season with Arsenal, as they missed out on the Premier League title despite being on top for 248 days. Saka scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists in 38 league games for the Gunners.

Pundit likens Arsenal target to Mesut Ozil

Arsenal have been heavily linked with Chelsea forward Kai Havertz this summer. Their first bid worth £50 million was rejected but they are expected to make a new bid soon.

Havertz has registered 32 goals and 15 assists in 150 games for Chelsea since his £75 million move from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020.

Pundit Jason Cundy, however, has warned the Gunners that Havertz might be similar to Mesut Ozil in terms of their lackadaisical presence on the field. He claimed that the German forward lacks the 'fight' and 'heart' needed to impact games.

“He reminds me of Mesut Ozil. He’s got his languid playing style. It doesn't look like he cares. He’s a stroller around the pitch. The thing that would concern me if I was an Arsenal fan is he goes missing. He lacks a bit of heart, a bit of steel, a bit of fight and he can drift out of games very quickly. If you’re in a battle I’m not sure he’s the man you want," Cundy told talkSPORT.

“I think the trial may have finished for Havertz at Chelsea. I think they’ll probably say, ‘We’ve seen enough of this, it hasn’t quite worked, move him on’. And I don't think there are too many Chelsea fans out there who are worried about this move. I think anything over £60m would be a decent fee," he added.

Ozil contributed 44 goals and 79 assists in 254 games for Arsenal but was often criticized for his lack of work rate out of possession. He left the club in 2021 and hung up his boots earlier this year.

