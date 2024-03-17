Gareth Southgate refuses to rule out England return for Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood

England head coach Gareth Southgate has not ruled out an international return for Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood.

The forward was the subject of a police investigation in 2022 after being accused of attempted rape, violence, and possessive and coercive conduct. These accusations were later withdrawn, though, and Greenwood has been playing on loan in Spain in an effort to restart his career.

So far, the Manchester United winger has made just one appearance for the Three Lions. Speaking ahead of the upcoming friendlies, Gareth Southgate talked about Mason Greeenwood's possible return to his squad. The manager said (via The Sun):

“I don’t think it’s something for pre-Euros. Allowing him to get his career going again abroad appears to have been a good move. But I have not tracked it closely. At this moment it would be a big distraction for the team — let’s see where that leads next season. I would need to know more details about the whole thing before it was an option.”

While on loan at Getafe in Spain, Greenwood has been playing well. In 26 games, he has eight goals and five assists, while regularly threatening defenses with his running and quality on the ball.

Barcelona now have waning interest in Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood has reportedly drawn interest from other La Liga teams due to his performances at Getafe. However, Barcelona, who had been keen to sign him, are now reconsidering.

According to The Times (via Express), the transfer fee is a key problem, as the Blaugrana are currently struggling with financial challenges. Another problem would be the potentially unfavorable response from the supporters.

Atletico Madrid expressed interest in Greenwood as well, but like Barcelona, they are reevaluating things because of the fee involved. The 22-year-old winger has a deal with Manchester United that expires in 2025.