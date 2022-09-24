"Gareth spoke to me and said what I need to do" - Chelsea midfielder ready to fight for his place in England's World Cup squad

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has opened up about his conversations with England manager Gareth Southgate regarding a place in the national team's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.

The Blues midfielder was demoted to the Under 21 squad earlier this month. Gallagher played a crucial role in his national side's 2-0 victory over Italy in a friendly encounter on September 22.

However, the Englishman is still determined to regain a place in the senior World Cup squad after holding talks with Southgate. He said (via The Daily Mail):

"Obviously, you can say it was difficult that I wasn't part of the squad in this camp. But I took it on the chin. Gareth spoke to me and said what I need to do to give myself the best chance to get in the squad."

Gallagher added:

"It was the things that you would expect. Just regular football, performing well consistently, those are the most important things. I'm very happy and thankful that he said that. I'm going to work as hard as I can and try to impress him to give myself the biggest chance."

The Chelsea midfielder has earned four caps for England in the UEFA Nations League this season. However, Gallagher only came off the bench in the national side's 4-0 defeat against Hungary. He has amassed a meager total of 56 minutes on the pitch over four encounters (via Transfermarkt).

Meanwhile, Gallagher is yet to impress new Chelsea manager Graham Potter in the domestic league this season. The midfielder has recorded five Premier League appearances for the Blues, without a goal or an assist to his name.

Chelsea midfielder shares thoughts on playing for England's Under-21 squad

Although Gallagher has been demoted to the Under-21 squad, the Chelsea midfielder expressed his commitment to the youth side managed by Lee Carsley.

The Englishman said (via the aforementioned Daily Mail report):

"It's always an honor to play for England, whether that's in the seniors or for the Under-21s. The best thing for me is to show good attitude. Of course, it (a good attitude) makes a difference and it looks good on paper."

He added:

"But I genuinely want to do well for the Under 21s and do well for Lee and help the team as much as I can. I'm part of the squad and here to do well and to help win the games."

Chelsea are currently seventh in the Premier League table. The west London outfit will next face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on October 1.

