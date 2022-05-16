“Gareth will leave Real Madrid” - Bale’s agent confirms forward ‘is likely’ to return to England

According to Fabrizio Romano, Gareth Bale’s agent has confirmed that he is set to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season.

Gareth Bale has been at Real Madrid ever since he made a September 2013 move from Tottenham Hotspur. He was the most expensive player of the time at €100 million and has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at the Spanish club. However, the winger has been criticized constantly over the past few seasons and was close to returning to Tottenham Hotspur when his loan move ended last year.

Bale’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he has since long been linked with a move away. A potential return to England has been talked about as Newcastle United have been told to consider a move (as per The Sun). Bayern Munich have also been linked with the Welsh winger in the past (according to the Daily Mail).

Now, his agent Jonathan Barnett has all but confirmed that the Wales winger is moving, claiming that a potential return to England seems likely:

"Gareth will leave Real Madrid. His return to English football is likely, I think - but his future now depends on Wales and their playoff games for the World Cup."

Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale set for permanent return to Tottenham Hotspur?

Tottenham Hotspur are obviously the most-linked club for Gareth Bale. This is where he initially became a star and developed himself as one of the most lethal wingers in world football. Spurs will also be looking to make new additions to their squad and are set to stick with Antonio Conte for the time being.

The Italian has brought in large-scale improvements both on and off the pitch. He will be delighted with the prospect of welcoming a serial winner to the dressing room.

While the Welshman has been far from his best for many years now, he has shown enough quality in recent months that is bound to result in spiked interest from big teams. He has one assist and five goals for his county in the World Cup Qualifiers and is now set to face either Ukraine or Scotland in the Playoff finals.

The upcoming summer is once again expected to bring about some big moves. Gareth Bale’s potential free move is expected to be one of them.

