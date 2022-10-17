Garth Crooks names Manchester United star Erik ten Hag ‘seems to be relying on’ after Newcastle draw

BBC pundit Garth Crooks believes Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is reliant on defender Lisandro Martinez to keep clean sheets in defense.

Crooks named Martinez as one of the four best defenders from Gameweek 11 in the Premier League. The Argentine centre-back made it into the former footballer's Team of the Week following the weekend's English top-flight action.

United drew their home game 0-0 against Newcastle United, where Martinez once again impressed for the Red Devils.

Crooks wrote:

"Newcastle proved to be difficult opposition for Manchester United in a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford, especially as the Red Devils played Omonia FC in the Europa League in midweek and the Cypriot side proved to be no pushovers either."

He added:

"One player Erik ten Hag seems to be relying on these days is Lisandro Martinez. He struggled in his first two games for United but so did the entire team. Since then one of the smallest centre-backs in the Premier League doesn't just seem to be coming to terms with the physicality of the league but actively enjoying it."

Highlighting the difference in the Red Devils' approach under Ten Hag and his predecessor Ralf Rangnick, Crooks wrote:

"This was a game United might have lost under Ralf Rangnick, but not any longer it would appear."

Manchester United improving under Erik ten Hag

After a disastrous season last time out, Manchester United seem to be improving under new boss Erik ten Hag. Although they made a poor start to the new campaign as well, things have been better since September.

They registered important victories against Arsenal and Liverpool in the league and also climbed up the ladder in their UEFA Europa League group. The Red Devils have lost only one league game since the start of September, a 6-3 drubbing against defending champions Manchester City.

They will take on Tottenham Hotspur in their next game before facing Chelsea this weekend. Both Premier League fixtures are bound to be difficult tests for Ten Hag's men, but also an opportunity to see how the team is developing under his management.

Manchester United will possibly be targeting a top-four finish along with a domestic or European trophy come the end of the season.

