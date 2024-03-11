Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer praise Liverpool star after Anfield club's 1-1 draw against Manchester City

Prominent pundits and former footballers Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer have lauded Liverpool's Joe Gomez for his performance against Manchester City.

The Reds hosted City in a highly anticipated Premier League clash on Sunday, March 10. An entertaining encounter ended 1-1, with Alexis Mac Allister's 50th-minute penalty canceling out John Stones' opener in the 23rd minute.

A key concern for Liverpool fans ahead of the match was Gomez starting as a left-back, a position in which he hasn't operated often. However, the Englishman delivered a solid performance, keeping Julian Alvarez subdued for the entirety of the latter's time on the pitch.

Discussing the match on the The Rest is Football podcast, Lineker praised Gomez, saying (as quoted by HITC):

“I have to say I was incredibly impressed with Joe Gomez yesterday, particularly in the second half. I mean, he was playing in all sorts of positions across the back-four, and he was also at times the inverted full-back, moving inside as well.”

Shearer seemed to agree with the former Barcelona forward, saying:

“He has been a lot better this season. I think there was always a mistake in him, wasn’t there? I think he is one of those where you think, if he is playing against me, then I am going to stand with him because he is going to give me something in the 90 minutes. At the minute, he has cut that out.”

Gomez ended the match against Manchester City with a clearance, an interception, a block and three tackles. He also won four duels and completed 83% of his passes, including three of his six long-pass attempts.

Overall, the 26-year-old has played 39 times for Liverpool this term, recording three assists. He has notably featured across the backline and as a holding midfielder as well. Even against Manchester City, Gomez moved to the right-back position after Robertson replaced Conor Bradley in the 61st minute.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reiterates belief that Joe Gomez deserves England call-up after Manchester City draw

Last week, Jurgen Klopp made a case for Joe Gomez being picked in Gareth Southgate's England squad for this summer's UEFA EURO 2024.

Klopp said (as quoted by the Mirror):

"I am not standing here telling Gareth who he should pick but you can get one player [Gomez] and have four positions covered. Wonderful. If you play football at this level, there is (big) difference between centre-half, full-back, right, left, to the No 6 – and he is capable of that transition in his mind.

"He is one of those stories. What a wonderful player he is and I am so happy he can show that again. In midfield, the game is coming from all angles. Everything changes and he has dealt with it so well, it's crazy. Really good and super-important."

After Liverpool's draw with Manchester City on Sunday, Klopp called upon Southgate directly, saying (as quoted by the same Mirror article):

"Joe Gomez. Gareth, honestly."

Gomez has notably not played for England since winning his 11th cap in a 3-0 friendly win over Wales in October 2020.