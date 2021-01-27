Premier League legend issues warning about Manchester City to teams in England and Europe 

Gary Lineker has warned Manchester United and Liverpool about this season's title race after Manchester City thrashed West Brom 5-0 at home on Tuesday. Manchester City's latest result took them to the top of the Premier League table, one point ahead of cross-town rivals Manchester United.

Manchester City have been in imperious form in recent weeks after making a shaky start to their 2020-21 Premier League season. Pep Guardiola's side has extended their unbeaten streak to 18 games in all competitions since losing to Tottenham in November.

Ilkay Gundogan continued his scintillating form, scoring twice while Joao Cancelo, Riyadh Mahrez, and Raheem Sterling got a goal each to complete a resounding victory over Sam Allardyce's side.

Manchester City were considered to be well off the pace this season. Their recent form has caused Gary Lineker to issue a warning to the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool, who until recently were dubbed as 'title favorites', to beware of the Cityzens.

"A Manchester City side playing their best football again, with a strong defence, is a frightening thought for the rest of the league and Europe," said Lineker on Twitter.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was elated with his side's performance against the Baggies and commented on City's much-improved defensive record.

"Yes, congratulations to the team for the performance. Except for the first two or three minutes when we couldn't leave our box, the rest of the game was good. What we want is movement in the right moments and what we want is to move the ball. But it is true the player's movement up front was so good," said Guardiola in the post-match interview.

A @ManCity side playing their best football again, with a strong defence, is a frightening thought for the rest of the league...and Europe. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) January 26, 2021

Manchester teams to fight it out at the top of the Premier League as Liverpool continue to disappoint

Advertisement

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester City and Manchester United's recent run of form in the Premier League have made them the favorites to win the title this season. Liverpool are also believed to be contenders, but their recent run of poor results has made people question whether they have the quality and consistency to win the league again.

Liverpool have lost two and drawn three of their last five Premier League games, which has left them seven points behind league leaders Manchester City. Manchester United have a chance to leapfrog City on Wednesday night as they host Sheffield United at Old Trafford.

Huge praise from @alanshearer and @garylineker for Phil Foden.



And he's still only 20!



Manchester City are back in action at West Brom this evening #bbcfootball #WBAMCI pic.twitter.com/FzQrODnBGP — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) January 26, 2021

A win over Sheffield would see United go two points ahead of Manchester City in the league table, having played one game more than Pep Guardiola's side.