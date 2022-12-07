Gary Lineker lauds Portugal boss Fernando Santos' decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo in favor of Goncalo Ramos

Gary Lineker has lauded Portugal manager Fernando Santos' decision to start Goncalo Ramos over Cristiano Ronaldo for their 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Switzerland on December 6.

Santos decided to bench the Portugal captain in the crucial Round of 16 clash and started the Benfica striker.

Ramos made the most of the opportunity, scoring an absolute blinder in the 17th minute. He blasted the ball home past Yan Sommer at the near post.

The angle seemed impossible to score from. However, Ramos' accuracy was beyond perfect. he smashed the roof of the net to give his side the lead.

Lineker lauded the youngster's efforts as he wrote on Twitter:

"Well, if you’re going to take the place of Ronaldo, that’s the way you do it. What a goal from Ramos. What a call from Santos."

Pepe added the second goal for his side. He scored a stunning 33rd-minute header from a corner to increase the lead for Santos' team.

ITV pundits reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo being benched for Portugal's FIFA World Cup clash

Portugal v Switzerland: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

ITV pundit Joe Cole said Santos made a bold call by benching Ronaldo for the FIFA World Cup clash against Switzerland. He said (via Football.London):

"Well that is a bold, brave decision by the manager. I suppose it’s easier to make when you’ve won trophies for your country. I don’t think anyone’s name stands close to Ronaldo’s name in Portugal but the manager’s name is powerful, he’s done great things for that country. I think he would have deliberated over it."

He added:

"Obviously Ronaldo isn’t playing as well, he isn’t playing at his club, hasn’t lit up the tournament so far, it’s a brave, bold decision and we’ll know in two or three hours if it’ll have worked."

Gary Neville agreed with Cole's comments, saying:

"When it happened it United it was the suggestion it was because ten Hag was trying to make a move on him, establish his authority. This is a manager who’s got an unbelievable relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo for eight years and there are a lot of fans of Cristiano Ronaldo who aren’t willing to tell him the truth and I think he does need to listen to the truth, that it’s becoming a little bit of a scruffy end."

He added:

"It wouldn’t surprise me if he came on tonight and scored the winner, but the petulance, the stomping around, the sulking, it’s got to stop because it doesn’t reflect on him well."

Portugal will face Morocco, who beat Spain in the Round of 16, in the quarter-finals if they beat Switzerland.

