Gary Lineker likens Jude Bellingham to Manchester United legend

Former England forward Gary Lineker has compared young midfield sensation Jude Bellingham to former Manchester United legend Bryan Robson.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is already a key player at the German club and is also a regular in the Three Lions squad. Lineker's comments came after Bellingham's performance for Dortmund during their UEFA Champions League clash against Manchester City.

The former Barcelona and Leicester City striker tweeted:

"I’ll be very surprised if @BellinghamJude doesn’t play a big part in @England’s World Cup campaign. Got a bit of Bryan Robson about him."

Bellingham scored the German outfit's only goal at the Etihad on Tuesday (September 14). Dortmund suffered a 2-1 defeat against City in the Champions League group-stage encounter, with Erling Haaland netting an 84th-minute winner against his former club.

Liverpool target Jude Bellingham has previously responded to Premier League links

The Englishman's rise has been noticed by all of Europe, including Liverpool. The Reds need a new central midfielder, as has been highlighted rather starkly this season. He has been touted as a long-term target for the Anfield-based outfit.

Responding to these transfer claims ahead of his team's match against City, the young English midfielder said:

"The club [Dortmund] have done loads for me and made me feel very welcome since I first came and gave me the opportunities to develop even further. To look past that and into the future would be disrespectful. It's not something I am thinking about, to be honest."

The teenager joined Dortmund from Birmingham City for an initial fee of £25 million in July 2020. He was only 17 years old at the time but has gone from strength to strength ever since.

Birmingham City FC @BCFC



Our youngest ever player will leave Blues following the final game of the season. @BellinghamJude to join Borussia DortmundOur youngest ever player will leave Blues following the final game of the season. ⚡️ @BellinghamJude to join Borussia Dortmund ⚡️ Our youngest ever player will leave Blues following the final game of the season.

The midfielder has registered an excellent 13 goals and 18 assists in 99 games across all competitions for the Bundesliga side. He notably renewed his contract in 2021, with his current deal running until the summer of 2025.

As per the Daily Mail, Liverpool are expected to strike a deal next summer for the talented midfielder. Not only can he improve his quality in the middle of the park, but at 19, he might prove to be an excellent long-term buy for the Reds as well.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra