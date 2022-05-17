Gary Lineker mocks Arsenal after latest loss to Newcastle United

Tottenham Hotspur legend Gary Lineker has mocked Arsenal following their collapse against Newcastle United on May 16 which has all but ended their top-four hopes.

The Gunners were deservedly beaten 2-0 on the night with Ben White's own goal and Bruno Guimares' fine effort plunging their Champions League hopes into tatters.

It means that Tottenham Hotspur are now on the verge of securing fourth spot ahead of a huge final day of the season.

Arsenal need to beat Everton and hope Tottenham lose to already relegated Norwich City.

And Lineker has taken the chance to mock the Gunners following their loss to Newcastle.

He tweeted following Monday night's extraordinary game:

"Arsenal have gone all Spursy."

Tottenham have been attributed with capitaluating in the past, with rival fans giving it the unfortunate term 'Spursy'.

Antonio Conte has done good work with Tottenham since taking over midway through the season. They now look likely to confirm Champions League football next season much to the chagrin of Gunners fans.

Can a final day miracle happen for Arsenal?

Tottenham Hotspur are in pole position to finish fourth following what has been a rollercoaster of a top four race this season.

Arsenal, Spurs, Manchester United and West Ham United have all been vying for that vital Champions League qualification spot throughout the campaign.

They have all handed one another the initiative on numerous occasions but the latest blow has come with the Gunners giving their fourth spot to their neighbors.

Spurs head to Norwich City on the final day of the season and will be huge favorites heading into that game.

Norwich have failed to win their last five games, having been beaten in their last four.

They have also only managed to win seven Premier League games this season.

Meanwhile, the Gunners host an Everton side that are battling a relegation scrap with Leeds United and Burnley.

With Everton still fighting for their chance to stay in the top flight next season, the Gunners know they will be a tricky visitor.

