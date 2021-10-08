Gary Lineker names player who deserved Premier League player of the month award ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo

Former England international Gary Lineker has made a bold claim after Cristiano Ronaldo was named Premier League player of the month for September. The footballer-turned-broadcaster firmly believes Mohamed Salah of Liverpool deserves the award more than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Notably, both Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo netted three goals over the course of September in the Premier League. Despite being level with Salah in terms of the goal tally for the month, the award still went to the Manchester United star.

In the wake of the announcement, Lineker was quick to express his opinion on Twitter. The 60-year-old tweeted:

"He's been terrific but Mo Salah should've won this... comfortably."

In addition to Ronaldo and Salah, Joao Cancelo (Manchester City), Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle), Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea) and Ismaila Sarr (Watford) were also nominated for the award by the Premier League.

While all players on the list deservedly earned their nominations for the monthly award, Salah was understandably Cristiano Ronaldo's closest competitor. The Egyptian has been in scintillating form this season, scoring six goals and registering three assists in seven Premier League games. As such, it isn't a surprise as to why Lineker backed him for the award.

The English top-flight is currently on hiatus due to the international break. Following the conclusion of the international commitment, the Premier League will take center stage again on October 16.

Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed a dream return to the Premier League

When Manchester United announced the return of Cristiano Ronaldo, the excitement went over the roof in the Premier League. Understandably so, especially since the Portuguese is undoubtedly one of the greatest ever players to grace the sport.

During his second Premier League debut for Manchester United against Newcastle, Cristiano Ronaldo netted a brace as the Red Devils won 4-1 at Old Trafford. It was the perfect reunion for the two parties. Although his second debut in the Champions League ended in defeat, Cristiano Ronaldo still got on the scoresheet.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has netted five goals in six appearances across all competitions for Manchester United so far this term. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are currently fourth in the Premier League table with 14 points from seven outings.

Manchester United next face Leicester City away from home when the Premier League returns after the international break on October 16. Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be restored to the line-up for the clash after relegating him to the bench against Everton backfired in the last game.

