Gary Lineker offers honest opinion on Manchester United parting ways with Mason Greenwood 

Gary Lineker has told Manchester United they have made the right decision to part ways with Mason Greenwood.

The Red Devils announced on Monday (August 21) that Greenwood would be leaving the club. They released a statement on their official website that stated:

"All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United. It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome."

Lineker has responded to Manchester United's announcement and insists that they have come to the right conclusion. He tweeted:

"Inevitable and right decision on an untenable situation."

The 21-year-old hasn't played for the Premier League giants since he was arrested in January 2022 and charged with attempted rape, assault, and controlling and coercive behavior.

Those charges were dropped against Greenwood earlier this year and the club then conducted their own internal investigation. Their statement in announcing his departure claims that evidence brought to light indicates that a full picture of the situation was not painted:

"Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged."

Video and photographic evidence of the Englishman's alleged charges swept social media last year. There was outrage from fans following these leaks and this played a key role in the saga.

There were reports suggesting that the player was set to be reinstated to Erik ten Hag's first team. However, the mass backlash that these reports received are claimed to have led to a U-turn over the decision.

Greenwood has made 129 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 35 goals and providing 12 assists. He is set to leave either permanently or on loan.

Manchester United staff were prepared to leave if Greenwood returned

Erik ten Hag was open to the Englishman's return.

According to The Athletic, several staff members at Old Trafford were prepared to consider their positions at the club if the forward were to return. Some others were also exploring the possibility of going on strike or resigning.

This is despite Manchester United's manager Ten Hag and Greenwood's teammates being reportedly open to his return. The club's internal investigation took many months and fans grew frustrated with the lack of information that was given during that time.

However, the aforementioned source started learning of the Red Devils' intentions during the investigation's closing stages. They detailed the feeling within the club among several staff which was strong opposition to his return.