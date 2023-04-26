Gary Lineker pokes fun at Erling Haaland after first-half display against Arsenal

Gary Lineker took to Twitter to poke fun at Erling Haaland during Manchester City's home clash with Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday (April 26). The Norwegian had a wasteful first half in front of goal by his staggering standards, missing a few presentable chances.

City lead 2-0 at half-time. After a seventh minute strike from Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones scored in first half injury time to hand Guardiola's side a comfortable 2-0 lead. However, Haaland could have added to his team's tally during a dominant first half display from the Cityzens.

Lineker sarcastically wrote on Twitter:

"If @ErlingHaaland could finish, City would be out of sight."

Arsenal's title aspirations, meanwhile, are going down the stream. They came into the contest with 75 points from 32 games. Mikel Arteta's side have a five-point lead atop the table over second-placed Manchester City, who have two games in hand.

With the Gunners staring at a defeat at the Etihad, their quest for a first Premier League title since the 2003-04 season looks difficult. With a win, City will take a huge leap to win their third straight title.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta lavishes praise on Erling Haaland ahead of Manchester City clash

Since his summer arrival from Borussia Dortmund, Erling Haaland has established himself as English football's most prolific goalscorer. The Norwegian has scored 48 goals across competitions and has provided seven assists in 43 games this term.

The 22-year-old has also scored 32 Premier League goals in his first season in England. Speaking ahead of the showdown at the Etihad, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta acknowledged the threat the towering striker poses (via Times Live)

"When you look at the numbers, there is no comparison with anybody else. He is able to produce that as well because the set-up is done in the right way for him. Even with him, they have the capacity to play in a different way.”

While the Norwegian hasn't managed got on the scoresheet yet against Arsenal. he played a key role in the build-up to De Bruyne's opener.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes