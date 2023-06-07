Gary Lineker raises huge Barcelona claim about Lionel Messi after he reportedly agrees Inter Miami transfer

Barcelona legend Gary Lineker has suggested that Lionel Messi could move to his former club on loan as he edges towards a deal with MLS side Inter Miami.

Messi, 35, is leaving Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expires at the end of this month. There has been a ton of speculation over where the Argentine icon will end up.

Barcelona and Saudi giants Al Hilal appeared to be frontrunners but it looks to be Inter Miami who have won the race. Reports claim Lionel Messi is heading toward the DRV PNK Stadium this summer.

Lineker responded to a tweet from Spanish journalist Guillem Balague confirming that the PSG forward will be joining Miami. He tweeted:

"And then loaned to Barcelona possibly?"

Barca have been eager to seal Messi's return to Camp Nou but their financial complications have proved to be a stumbling block. They need to shed €200 million off their wage bill. However, Blaugrana president Joan Laporta, boss Xavi, and striker Robert Lewandowski have all talked up his potential return.

Lionel Messi's potential reunion with the Catalan giants isn't entirely out of the equation if he does move to the Herons. Reports claim that Barcelona are interested in loaning the Argentine from the MLS side if the transfer goes through.

The legendary forward stands to earn €50 million per season with Miami. This is significantly less than the €500 million that Al Hilal had been offering the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner.

Messi has been in red-hot form this season, scoring 21 goals and providing 20 assists in 41 games across competitions. He won the Ligue 1 title in his last act as a PSG player.

Lionel Messi's father claimed he wanted Barcelona move

Lionel Messi is perhaps the greatest player in Barcelona's history.

Lionel Messi's father and representative Jorge revealed just two days ago that his son wanted to return to Barcelona. According to ESPN, he held a meeting with Barca president Laporta and was spotted on camera of which he denied such an encounter.

However, Jorge did admit that Messi wanted to return to Camp Nou, saying:

"Of course, he [Messi] would love to return to Barcelona. I would like it too. We will see."

Messi became a Blaugrana icon during his 16 seasons in Catalonia. He scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 games. The Argentine icon won four Champions League trophies, 10 La Liga titles, and six Ballons d'Or as a Barca player.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes