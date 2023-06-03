Lionel Messi receives offer from MLS side as Barcelona move hits stumbling block - Reports

Inter Miami has reportedly submitted an offer to sign Lionel Messi this summer. The MLS side are keen on luring the Argentine, who has stalled talks with Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal.

As per reliable Argentine journalist Gaston Edul, Inter Miami have also tabled their offer for Messi. They have shown interest in the PSG star for some time and are hoping to beat Barcelona to his signature.

SPORT have added that the offer from the MLS side stands at €50 million per season on a four-year contract. The wages are ten times lower than Al Hilal's record offer of €500 million per season.

However, journalist Gerard Romeo has said that talks have stalled with the Saudi Arabian side, as Messi wants to return to Barcelona. He's open to joining Inter Miami, but SPORT has claimed that the Blaugrana will look to loan the Argentine from the MLS side.

The move to Barcelona has also hit a stumbling block, as the club are yet to get an approval from La Liga for the move.

MLS ready to help Inter Miami sign Lionel Messi

MLS commissioner Don Garber has said that the league will help Inter Miami to get Lionel Messi. They're ready to bend the rules for the Argentine, as they believe it will be the biggest thing that will happen in sports in the country.

He told the Associated Press Sports Editors (via CBS Sports):

"There isn't a league that wouldn't like to have Lionel Messi in their league. There are a lot of dynamics that are going on there. He's got a lot of things to think about in terms of where he wants to continue his career. I can tell you that we would love him in Major League Soccer."

The MLS commissioner continued:

"We will work very hard with Miami, who is the team that is hoping to be able to sign him, to come up with a program for him that will allow him to establish a legacy that, I think, could be unprecedented globally, let alone unprecedented here in our country because I think of him as someone who crosses so many barriers that he can be bigger than any athlete of any sport that has ever played here in the United States.

"We have been pretty effective at coming up with clever ways to sign players for our clubs in the right market. It's very real-time, and I hope that we're able to get in front of the discussion and hopefully bring something over the finish line."

David Beckham has been pushing for the move and has repeatedly said that he will do everything possible to get Lionel Messi to his side Inter Miami, as per Sky Sports.

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes