Gary Lineker rates struggling Arsenal star above Manchester United's Anthony Martial and Spurs striker Richarlison

Gary Lineker has explained why prefers Arsenal's under-fire attacker Kai Havertz to Manchester United's Anthony Martial and Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison.

All three players are struggling for form at their respective clubs, with Havertz joining the Gunners this summer from Chelsea. The German headed across London in a £67.5 million deal.

The 24-year-old has struggled at Arsenal, being without a goal or assist in five games across competitions. His manager Mikel Arteta has continued to back him and slotted him in a new midfield role, which he's yet to adapt to.

Lineker ranked Havertz in comparison to Martial and Richarlison who, too, are enduring difficult spells with Manchester United and Tottenham, respectively. He said (via Metro):

"The others at the moment have underachieved a bit. Martial has the talent, but I don’t know if he’s a bit soft mentally or unlucky with injuries.

"I would personally put Havertz first, then either or, maybe Martial, because he has a record, and Richarlison still has it to do, although I think he’s capable."

Havertz arrived in the Premier League in 2020 when he joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen for £74 million. He was viewed as one of Europe's most exciting forwards at the time but he failed to hit expectations at Stamford Bridge.

He managed 32 goals and 15 assists in 139 appearances. His most memorable moment came when he scored the winner in the 2021 UEFA Champions League final win against Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Martial, 27 was held in similar regard when he joined Manchester United from AS Monaco for £36 million in 2015. The French striker scored a famous debut goal against Liverpool, but that remains the biggest moment of his United career. He has failed to reach 100 goals in eight years, managing 88 goals and 53 assists in 301 games.

Meanwhile, Richarlison's rise came in the Premier League with Everton, and he became the Toffees' protagonist during many relegation battles. The Brazilian attacker left Goodison Park for Spurs last summer for £60 million but has disappointed thus far.

The 26-year-old has just four goals and as many assists in 40 games, a stark contrast to the 53 goals and 14 assists in 152 games he managed at Merseyside.

Dwight Yorke reckons Manchester United missed a trick by not signing Arsenal star Kieran Tierney

Dwight Yorke wanted Arsenal's Kieran Tierney (right) at Manchester United.

Manchester United were forced to target a new left-back signing in the closing stages of the summer transfer window. Injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia meant that Diogo Dalot was the only viable option for the role.

Erik ten Hag's Red Devils secured the emergency loan signing of Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham. He joined on a season-long loan after a move for Chelsea's Marc Cucurella fell through.

However, Dwight Yorke reckons his former club should have moved for Arsenal's Kieran Tierney. The Scottish left-back left on loan to Real Sociedad instead but was seemingly available. The United icon told Genting Casino:

"I think we missed the boat with Kieran Tierney, as I like his energy, despite his injury issues."

Tierney, 26, has recently struggled for game time at Arsenal following the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko. He has also tended to endure injury issues that have plagued much of his spell at the Emirates.

The Scotland international made 36 appearances across competitions last season, scoring one goal and providing two assists. It remains to be seen if the Gunners allow him to join their Premier League rivals.