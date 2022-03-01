Gary Lineker reacts to Aubameyang’s excellent turnaround in form after switching Arsenal for Barcelona

Gary Lineker has expressed how impressed he's been with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's start at Barcelona since leaving Arsenal in January.

The striker has managed five goals in six appearances across all competitions since joining the club, with all five of the goals coming in his last three appearances for the Blaugrana.

Following Aubameyang's goal in Barcelona's 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on Sunday, Lineker took to Twitter to praise the former Arsenal captain. He wrote:

"Another goal for @Auba gives @FCBarcelona the lead. What a start he’s had."

Aubameyang's arrival at the club has coincided with the team's uptick in form. Xavi's side are currently on a seven-game unbeaten streak across all competitions. The Blaugrana are 4th in La Liga, one point behind third-placed Real Betis with a game in hand.

Xavi's side have also progressed to the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 after beating Italian side Napoli 5-3 on aggregate. They will take on Elche in La Liga on Sunday in what will be a huge opportunity to go into third on the table.

"Aubameyang hasn't surprised me" - Xavi on the former Arsenal striker's form at Barcelona

Blaugrana had a sensational January transfer window

Last week, Barcelona manager Xavi heaped praise on the club's new signings and how they've helped turn around the Blaugrana's season.

The Catalan giants brought in Aubameyang from Arsenal, Ferran Torres from Manchester City and Adama Traore from Wolverhampton Wanderers, while also bringing back Dani Alves during the January transfer window. The trio have already had a huge impact at the club and Xavi acknowledged that. He said:

"I don't know what would have happened if they didn't come. It would have been more difficult, that's clear. Aubameyang hasn't surprised me because he has had a goal all his career. He has surprised me at work. Adama has surprised me in decision-making, how he has matured."

"Ferran seems to me to be a footballer of another level. I asked for him. He is a spectacular player. He is a world-class footballer. Perhaps he is the one that has surprised me the most. I already expected it, but I can confirm it. He is a marvel of soccer player."

🇸🇷clowny🇸🇷 @CrazyClownytr our january signings so far:

ferran: 4 G/A

auba: 4 goals

adama: 4 assists

alves: 4 G/A



its not even been 2 full months. our january signings so far:ferran: 4 G/A auba: 4 goalsadama: 4 assistsalves: 4 G/A its not even been 2 full months. https://t.co/Y1tlkhRu2f

Edited by Adit Jaganathan