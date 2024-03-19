Gary Lineker reacts to Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo's inclusion into the senior England squad

Gary Lineker has praised England boss Gareth Southgate for calling Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo to his senior squad for upcoming friendlies.

Mainoo, 18, is enjoying a breakout season at Old Trafford and has put the football world on notice with stunning performances. His latest impressive outing was in the Red Devils' 4-3 (a.e.t) FA Cup quarterfinal win against Liverpool on March 17.

Southgate opted not to select Mainoo in his 25-man squad for friendlies against Brazil (March 23) and Belgium (March 26). He explained that Manchester United's rising star 'had only played a handful of games' and was cautious about handling his development.

Those comments didn't sit well with United fans given the Three Lions boss' selection of Jude Bellingham during his teenage years. Mainoo was selected in the U21s squad instead.

However, Mainoo's performance against Liverpool looks to have led to Southgate performing a U-turn as he's now called him up to the senior team. He's been vital for Erik ten Hag's side this season, bagging two goals in 20 games across competitions.

Kobbie Mainoo is now set to start his senior international career with England and Lineker feels Southgate's decision was justified. The iconic former Tottenham Hotspur striker posted on X:

"Much deserved and a good decision by Gareth Southgate."

Mainoo could make his debut for England in their friendly against Brazil at Wembley next Saturday. He'll be at the historic stadium again next month when Manchester United face EFL Championship outfit Coventry City in the FA Cup semifinals (April 20).

Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo reacts to earning a call-up to the England squad

Kobbie Mainoo has skipped U21 football for the senior team.

Kobbie Mainoo was elated when finding out that he'd been called up to England's senior squad. The Manchester United youngster was preparing to represent the U21s but got a text from Southgate's assistant Steve Holland (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"I got a text from Steve Holland telling me to come and meet him at reception, and he just told me I've been called up, and I'm going to be training with the squad for the week."

Mainoo can't wait to get started with the Three Lions:

"I don't think it's really sunk in yet, but I'm excited!"

England's two friendlies against Brazil and Belgium are their last fixtures before Euro 2024. Mainoo could be in contention to make the squad that heads to Germany for that international tournament.

Southate's decision to call Mainoo up to the senior team ends any chances he switches nationality to Ghana. He was eligible to represent the African nation as both of his parents were born in the country.