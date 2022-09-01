Gary Lineker shares incredible Lionel Messi stat after Argentine superstar bags 2 assists in PSG's win over Toulouse 

Gary Linekar was left in awe of PSG superstar Lionel Messi as the Argentine bagged a brace of assists in PSG's 3-0 win against Toulouse.

The Argentine assisted both Neymar and Mbappe in two halves of the game. He is now the player with the most assists in Europe's top-five leagues in 2022.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner assisted Neymar in the 37th minute, who despite appearing offside, managed to put the ball into the back of the net. VAR later confirmed that the Brazilian winger was indeed onside.

Messi showed his class for the second goal as well. He did some crafty work on the left wing before playing in Kylian Mbappe. The PSG no.7 lashed home a first-time effort to give the Parisian team a 2-0 lead.

The Argentine was withdrawn in the 83rd minute of the game with manager Christophe Galtier bringing in right wing-back Achraf Hakimi. PSG tripled their lead a few minutes later as Juan Bernat scored in the 90th minute.

The Ligue 1 giants are now at the top of the table. They have garnered 13 points in five league games. Lens and Marseille have accumulated the same number of points as PSG but are behind the Parisian club on goal difference.

Lionel Messi is staring to find his best form for PSG

Messi joined the Parisian giants last summer. He failed to replicate his Barcelona form in his first season at Parc des Princes.

He registered 11 goals and 15 assists in 34 club games last season. He scored only six Ligue 1 goals in 26 appearances during the 2021-22 campaign.

His form this season has been different as the little magician has managed to score four goals and provide four assists in the first six games this season.

