Gary Lineker takes brutal dig at Manchester United in response to Casemiro's Premier League title claim

Former England striker Gary Lineker has taken a brutal dig at Manchester United in response to Casemiro's Premier League title claim.

The Red Devils are set to welcome the five-time Champions League-winning midfielder to Old Trafford. Ahead of the move, the Brazilian international has made his ambitions with his soon-to-be club quite clear.

The former Sao Paulo midfielder expressed his intention to win the Premier League title with Manchester United.

Gary Lineker took a cheeky dig at the 20-time English champions in response to Casemiro. Lineker joked that the Brazilian international must have thought he was joining Manchester City rather than their neighbors. He tweeted:

"He knows he’s joining United rather than City, right?"

Casemiro will cost the Red Devils an initial £60 million (€70 million), with another £10m (€11m) in add-ons, as per ESPN. The report also claims that the Brazilian will become the second most expensive over-30 player of all time.

Casemiro's former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo remains the most expensive over 30 footballer of all time. The Portuguese superstar cost Juventus a whooping fee of €100 million back in 2018.

The Brazilian's arrival at Old Trafford will see the club's long wait for a world-class defensive midfielder finally come to an end. Casemiro seems to be at the peak of his powers and could prove to be someone who can change the Red Devils' fortunes.

Erik ten Hag is still looking to bolster his Manchester United squad

A dismal start to the Premier League season seems to have opened the eyes of the Manchester United hierarchy. The move for Casemiro appears to be the response to the Red Devil's recent performances.

However, there could be more incomings at the club before next Thursday's transfer deadline, with Erik ten Hag looking for further additions. According to The Athletic, United have reignited their interest in Ajax sensation Antony after being priced out for a move earlier this summer.

Gakpo, always been in United list - also, he has same agents as Erik ten Hag. Manchester United are in contact with Antony agents as deal now depends on Ajax decision: key days ahead, while Cody Gakpo's camp is also in direct contact with Man Utd since 2 weeks.Gakpo, always been in United list - also, he has same agents as Erik ten Hag. Manchester United are in contact with Antony agents as deal now depends on Ajax decision: key days ahead, while Cody Gakpo's camp is also in direct contact with Man Utd since 2 weeks. 🚨🔴 #MUFC Gakpo, always been in United list - also, he has same agents as Erik ten Hag. https://t.co/TxJiDsND4Y

As per Goal, the Red Devils have also registered an interest in the duo of PSV attacker Cody Gakpo and Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco. Meanwhile, The Sun has credited the Red Devils with an interest in Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who is also wanted by Chelsea and Everton.

