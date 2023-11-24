Gary Lineker urges 2 Manchester United stars to step up and start performing amid club 'turmoil'

Former player Gary Lineker has urged Manchester United attackers Marcus Rashford and new signing Rasmus Hojlund to step up.

United are the lowest scoring side in the Premier League top-12, with 13 goals. That has largely been due to Rashford and Hojlund's poor returns in the competition.

Coming off a 30-goal 2022-23 campaign, Rashford has massively underwhelmed this season, scoring just once in 16 games across competitions. His lone goal came in United's 3-1 league defeat at Arsenal.

Meanwhile, new signing Hojlund - who arrived from Atalanta - has struck five times, but all those strikes have come in the UEFA Champions League. The young Dane is yet to open his Premier League account after nine outings.

Lineker said about Rashford and Hojlund (as per Manchester Evening News):

"It’s a club that’s in a degree of turmoil, and they’ve got to find someone up front who can score goals.

"Rashford needs to find his form. Hojlund needs to start showing his promise in terms of numbers, certainly in the Premier League. He's done really well in the Champions League.”

Erik ten Hag's side are sixth in the standings, with 21 points, seven off leaders Manchester City, who are seeking an unprecedented four-peat. Meanwhile, in the Champions League, despite Hojlund's exploits, United are last in the group with two games remaining.

What's next for Manchester United?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have blown hot and cold this season, losing nine times across competitions, including five in the league. However, their recent form in the competition is promising, beating Fulham (away) and Luton Town (home).

Ten Hag's side next take on Everton in the Premeir League at Goodison Park on Sunday (November 26). The Toffees - hit with a 10-point deduction by the FA because of violating the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules - are 19th in the standings with four points.

Considering the side's recent resurgent form in the league, United are expected to eke out another narrow win at Everton. They won this fixture 2-1 last season, with Antony and Cristiano Ronaldo being the scorers.